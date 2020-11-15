Fire envelops U-District homeless encampment

Fire and smoke engulfed a homeless encampment Sunday evening under the University Bridge at the public art installation, “The Wall of Death.”
Two residents of the encampment, Derrick Shelton and Lucy Walker, said a grill they used to cook caused the fire that burned tents and other items, creating billowing smoke across the southern edge of the U-District.
“The wind blew it,” Shelton said, referencing the grill. “I couldn’t catch it.”
Flames and smoke from the fire appeared to climb above University Bridge as residents from the on-campus apartment buildings, Mercer and Stevens Courts, flocked to the Burke-Gilman Trail to watch.
Friends of Shelton and Walker visited the area after the Seattle Fire Department extinguished the fire.
“It’s good to see everyone’s still alive,” one acquaintance said. “I was actually really concerned and I decided to make a trip down here.”
Another friend, Logan Spear, was a few blocks away outside Bulldog News on The Ave when the encampment caught on fire.
“I saw the black smoke coming up,” Spear said.
The Seattle Police Department and the Seattle Fire Department both responded to the incident. The Downtown Emergency Service Center’s Mobile Crisis Team (MCT) was also called to provide assistance to those affected.
Reach contributing writer Hannah Sheil at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @thehannahsheil
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.