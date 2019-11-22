UW Med’s return to using pigs for surgical practice

Last week, the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) held a protest on the steps of the UW Medical Center. They were contesting the use of live pigs in surgical residency training, a practice that the Medical Center has confirmed they currently use.
“This is very outdated and outmoded training methodology and we’re hoping that they see the light,” emergency physician Kerry Foley, a leading member of the PCRM, said.
The protesters held signs that read “Modernize medical training” and “End animal use.” Mobile image billboards on trucks circling campus also read “Pigs don’t belong in surgery.”
The group emphasized the existence of alternative training methods, including simulations and other non-animal methods. According to Foley, the UW ended its use of live animals for a period of five years before resuming them recently.
According to a Nov. 21 statement from UW Medicine to The Daily, simulations like the WWAMI Institute for Simulation in Healthcare (WISH) and others are developed but still have limitations for advanced training. They specifically cited the use of live animals for laparoscopic surgery training, where surgeons operate within the pelvic and abdominal area.
“To date, we do not have good inanimate models that can replicate tissue,” the statement read. “The type of training we provide allows our physicians to become more proficient surgeons with better outcomes for our patients.”
The PCRM, as well as UW students, has previously protested against the Medical Center’s use of pigs in their paramedic training programs. It fits into a larger picture of heat the UW has taken over its animal testing policies, most recently regarding the deaths of rats and primates in scientific laboratories.
In June, the PCRM filed a federal complaint with the USDA alleging the UW’s animal care policies as a violation of the Animal Welfare Act. The complaint argues that the UW’s reliance on animal testing is unjustified and unnecessary.
“We’re hoping that they see the light,” Foley said, noting that many other prominent national and state hospitals, including Swedish and Virginia Mason, do not use animals in their training procedures.
The Medical Center maintained its compliance with animal research regulations and indicated their willingness to cooperate with any potential investigation.
Reach reporter Hope Morris at news@dailyuw.com Twitter: @hopexmorris
