Students settle in to wait for the call of a close Democratic race in Washington

With campus closures and work schedules up in the air amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, UW students are no strangers to a waiting game. The state Democratic primary, conducted by mail-in ballots, has become another developing story for students to add to their watchlist as they work from home.
As of Wednesday, March 11, at 6 p.m., former Vice President Joe Biden held a narrow lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders: less than 17,000 votes, or under two percentage points. Washington’s secretary of state estimates that there are still over 300,000 ballots on hand to be processed.
The bulk of remaining ballots will be processed by March 13, and although the race won’t officially be called until March 27, members of the media and public will likely be able to draw conclusions by the end of this week, according to a spokesperson at the secretary of state’s office.
In the meantime, student activist groups for Sanders are taking a brief rest and doing what they can to continue contributing to the senator’s national effort.
“Right now we feel very good about the Washington primary, I’m confident that we’ll win,” Students for Bernie president and graduate student Logan Jarrell said. “We went all in.”
Before the UW’s classes moved online, Students for Bernie tabled on campus for weeks, building up a call list that they followed up with in the days leading up to the primary. They continued to table through Friday, after the move online. According to Jarrell, they placed between 1,300 and 1,400 calls to a little over 600 people, mostly students.
He also said that they printed over 150 ballots in Red Square March 9, regardless of whether someone was voting for Sanders or not. In an effort to track down every vote in Washington, Students for Bernie are following up with their call list to ensure their ballots weren’t one of the 100,000 in the state to be disqualified for not making a party declaration on their ballot.
Although unaffiliated from Sanders’ national presidential campaign, the student group has been recognized by Bernie 2020 for being the most active student group in the United States, and Jarrell said the group will continue fighting for progressive policies after the election is over.
Sanders announced March 11 that he will remain in the race for the Democratic nomination. Biden claimed victory in the states of Missouri, Michigan, and Mississippi, while Sanders won North Dakota. Washington is the only state with a primary on Tuesday that has yet to be called.
Continue to check into vote.wa.gov for updated information about vote totals.
Reach reporter Emma Scher at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @emma_scherr
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
