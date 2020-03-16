IMA and HUB closed, libraries vastly reduced, dining halls changing due to coronavirus

Resources on campus continue to be reduced due to the novel coronavirus outbreak as UW Recreation facilities, like the IMA, closed Monday until further notice.

“After careful thought and deliberation in the face of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak, and in what we believe is in the best interest of our students, members, guests, and employees, UW Recreation will be suspending operations, starting the morning of Monday, March 16, until further notice,” UW Recreation wrote in a message on its website Sunday evening. “We would like to thank our community for your patience and understanding.”

This follows an emergency declaration from Gov. Jay Inslee to shutter all restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, and recreation spots statewide in hopes of blunting the spread of the coronavirus, which had over 900 confirmed cases in the state as of Monday.

UW Recreation facilities include the golf range, the Waterfront Activities Center, the pools, and the Crags Climbing Center. It also has 40 permanent staff and about 250 temporary or student staff members, according to UW Recreation director Matt Newman.

“At this time we don’t know how staff will be impacted going forward,” Newman said in an email Monday, adding that UW Recreation will be having an all-staff conference call Tuesday afternoon to discuss next steps. “This is a rapidly unfolding series of events that we’re responding to as well and as quickly as possible.”

Similarly, citing social distancing, the HUB will be closed to the public from March 17 to March 29, according to HUB director Justin Camputaro, who said the decision was made Monday afternoon to close the building. Some HUB offices will still be providing remote services and those offices should be contacted individually for more information.

Signs on the HUB tell people to not enter and read "this room has been sanitized and disinfected and will remain vacant until further notice."

UW spokesperson Victor Balta said the university is under the impression that Inslee's order doesn't apply to dining areas in residence halls, but they're still transitioning to take-out for residents.

"We believe this to [be] the wisest and safest option in order to maximize social distancing," he said in an email.

The governor’s proclamation also prohibits events with 50 or more attendees in Washington until the end of March, but may be extended.

“In light of these and previous state and county directives, the University of Washington directs that organizers of non-essential UW events cancel or postpone those events, or convert them to remote participation,” the university said in an announcement Monday.

UW Libraries are also slowing down, with Odegaard Undergraduate Library being the only location remaining open as the rest close through March 29, the day before spring quarter begins. The first few weeks of spring quarter will be online after an order from the governor last week.

Odegaard will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, but with only limited services available. Open only to students, faculty, and staff with valid Husky Cards, only the computer lab, course reserves, and technology help on the second floor will be available. No group study spaces will be open.

Suzzallo and Allen Library will remain open for item pick up only and the Health Sciences Library will be open only to students in that discipline.

All libraries will be closed on weekends until further notice, as previously announced.

“By closing these public spaces, we want to encourage students to practice the recommended strategies for social distancing and utilize online collaboration tools available for group study,” Lizabeth Wilson, vice provost for digital initiatives and dean of University Libraries, said in a press release. “While the University remains open, equitable access to Libraries resources is also important, especially for students who rely on Libraries workstations to complete coursework for this quarter.”

The University Book Store is also closing effective immediately until March 30. It is offering free shipping on all orders.

Science Editor Ash Shah contributed to this report.

Reach News Editor Jake Goldstein-Street at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GoldsteinStreet

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.