HFS discuss proposed rate changes for 2020-2021 school year, forecast future housing changes

So that’s when it happened. Students were sitting in Alder Hall, rate increases on their minds, when they were hit with the big 4.58% increase. Silence washed over the auditorium, boundless bois hushed. Will the residential community student association (RCSA) go for it? Will the Board of Regents approve the increase?
The RCSA and housing and food services (HFS) convened Wednesday night to discuss the proposed rate changes to room and board fees for the 2020-2021 school year.
The current proposal will need to be approved by RCSA Feb. 5. The final review by the Board of Regents will take place March 24.
These increases come at a time when housing affordability is a pressing issue for many students attending urban schools. In Seattle, housing costs have soared in recent years, leaving the median selling price of a home at $713,900 and the average rent at $2,121.
Executive Director of HFS Pam Schreiber began the discussion by explaining the HFS philosophy of only proposing rate changes when necessary and noting that when planning there were no assumptions about rate increases.
One of the main reasons for increasing prices is the continued growth of the state minimum wage, which increases every January, according to HFS. The minimum wage will increase next year from $16 to $16.39, and is forecast to increase to $16.88 the year after.
Dining will increase by 5.34% overall from last year’s $941 for a level one dining plan to $991. When asked why dining plans do not roll over on a yearly basis, HFS responded that one of the reasons they do not allow it is because they need to ensure funding for each year.
Apartment level dining plans will not be increased, which prompted one student to ask why all dining plans would not be increased at the same rate. Schreiber’s rationale is that they do not want to deter graduate students and students living in apartments from buying meal plans, which are currently optional.
Housing cost alone is proposed to be increased by 4.58% overall, with an increase in labor of 1.04%, which covers sewers, facilities, water, garbage, and general upkeep. A double with a private bath in McCarty will increase from $3,357 to $3,511.
One of the main issues that drew student interest was the concept of right-sizing, which is a method of evenly distributing prices across rooms relative to their value and amenities. According to Schreiber, some of the singles and studios had been underpriced relative to their value. In the 2020-2021 plan, the increases to those rooms will level out some of the disparities in pricing.
Furthermore, there will be some proposed changes to apartment living where some apartments will go under maintenance for the summer and be offered on a nine-month lease rather than the usual 12-month lease.
2020 marks the end of HFS’s master housing plan, which will culminate in the construction of Oak Hall next year.
Once Oak Hall is constructed, HFS plans to demolish Haggett hall and potentially rebuild. According to the HFS leadership team, the UW treasury will not fund a rebuild of Haggett at the moment because they are investing in other projects; HFS will have to find money elsewhere.
Reach reporter Thelonious Goerz at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @TheloniousGoerz
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.