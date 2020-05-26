ASUW recognizes UW Medicine, alumnus at May 21 Board of Directors meeting

Disclaimer: Trevor Hunt works for The Daily.
During their May 21 meeting, the ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) commended UW Medicine and received updates on the student senate, the budget, and the International Student Commission.
Passed legislation
The first, Board Resolution 5.14, was passed through the senate 49-0 with five abstentions. The resolution commends the work of UW Medicine personnel, who have been at the forefront of the local and national response to COVID-19 at considerable personal risk, in addition to declaring the ASUW’s support for union workers in an ongoing contract dispute with UW Medicine.
The second, Board Resolution 6.05, commends ASUW alumnus Kevin Shotwell, who, according to the bill, created much of the ASUW student senate’s technical infrastructure, including its website, voting software, and legislation database, all of which he has made free to the ASUW student senate in perpetuity.
The bill asserts that Shotwell’s work has made the ASUW uniquely prepared for the challenges of COVID-19, and that a brief description of Shotwell’s contributions will be permanently posted on the ASUW student senate website going forward.
The third, Board Bill 3.46, amended the ASUW budget for next year. According to the bill, the ASUW will receive about $1.14 million next year from the Services and Activities Fee (SAF). SAF is a fee levied on all UW students that funds various services and activities on campus, including ASUW, the HUB, and The Daily. This sum is about $55,000 less than the ASUW requested; the bill approves amendments made by finance & budget director Trevor Hunt in light of that fact.
“To give a bit of context and comfort about that number, I ran the projections again given last month’s spending, and we are still on track to have $120,000 or $130,000 in surplus this year,” Hunt said. “Even after paying off the senate website and some other expenses, we are still going to be in the green net.”
Other updates
Hunt reported that $56,986 has now been distributed through the Husky Pride Fund scholarship foundation to 61 recipients. This money comes from $100,000 allocated for emergency aid by the ASUW near the start of the pandemic, Hunt said, as well as donations from other parties, including a $50,000 contribution from the Graduate and Professional Student Senate.
Student senate vice speaker Bryn Sinclair notified the BOD that the senate amended their bylaws to establish what they described as a “line of succession for legislation.”
Due to the ongoing pandemic, many legislative initiatives have been put on hold in accordance with Gov. Jay Inslee’s order pertaining to public meetings. This “line of succession” ensures that if a bill’s primary sponsor graduates or is unable to fulfill their duties, a new primary sponsor can continue the process of moving the bill forward.
Director of internal policy Cooper Robinson gave an update on the task force to establish an International Student Commission, which grew in part out of a legislative proposal of his at the start of the year. He said that following a survey of 165 students, nearly all of them international students, the task force was nearing completion on its final report.
The BOD will continue to hold meetings via Zoom video conferencing Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. Links and phone numbers to join the conference can be found 24 hours in advance on the ASUW records site. To access them, select the “Board of Directors” dropdown, then the “2019-20 Board of Directors” dropdown. Then, open the “Agendas” menu and select the most recent entry. The links and numbers will be at the bottom of the document under the Zoom header.
