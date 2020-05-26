‘It was eerily quiet’: Behind the scenes of a COVID-19 intensive care unit

It’s emptier. But at first glance, that’s the only thing separating the COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) from the regular medical ICU.
While hospitals usually try to keep the ICU quiet as to not disturb patients, this is different. The usual buzz in the air that comes from doctors, nurses, social workers, dietitians, physical therapists, and family members cycling in and out of the unit has disappeared.
Staff is limited to only those necessary and the silence is palpable. Dietitians make their recommendations over the phone and consultants do the same by looking at the charts online.
“We’re actually calling the patient in the room and speaking to them by phone rather than speaking to them in person,” Dr. Başak Çoruh of UW Medicine said. “So yeah, it was eerily quiet.”
Çoruh, an associate professor in the division of pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine, was one of the first doctors to work in the new COVID-19 ICU.
At the end of March, forecasting a surge of coronavirus patients, UW Medicine transformed their original surgical ICU into a COVID-19 ICU.
The volume of patients in the surgical ICU had gone down since the hospital postponed all elective surgeries, and the few remaining patients were moved to a different space.
Family members were no longer allowed to visit patients and instead were briefed by doctors over video conferences.
“The most jarring part was not having family members present at the bedside,” Çoruh said. “It’s really hard to take care of critically ill patients without having the opportunity to engage their loved ones in discussion.”
The unit — which was disbanded last week amid a drastic decrease in patients requiring critical care — had 14 rooms, all of which were turned into negative pressure rooms which are used to isolate infectious patients and control air flow in and out of the rooms.
The second change that was made to the unit was the construction of anterooms around many of the rooms. Anterooms are small spaces where physicians and nurses don and doff their personal protective equipment (PPE).
“We used what we lovingly call ‘dofficers’ — people whose sole job it was to watch you don and doff PPE to make sure you were doing it correctly,” Çoruh said.
Depending on the severity of the patient’s condition, physicians and nurses would have to don as much as a gown, gloves, and some form of respirator mask, either an N95 or a PAPR hood, which covers the face and has a hose connected to it to allow for air flow. In other cases, a mask and a face shield was enough.
Since each entry required putting on a new set of PPE, UW Medicine decided several weeks ago to implement a new policy designating three zones on the ICU floor.
The hot zone is the patient’s room where there was an obvious exposure. The center of the ICU was a cold zone, considered to be a clean space. Using tape, a perimeter was marked off outside the patients’ rooms as a warm zone where nurses and doctors could step outside of the room for a minute without having to doff and don new PPE.
Patient interaction has been cut down as well. While there was no limit to how long physicians could remain in a room, in an effort to conserve PPE and limit exposure, they had to strategize how often a team went in.
For example, if a patient needed to be intubated, the doctors would call the anesthesiology team to do that.
“When that team went in to actually put in the breathing tube, we would take advantage of that visit to do any other invasive procedures while we’re in the room,” Çoruh said. “‘Let’s do all of it right now.’”
Aggressive sanitation practices became the new normal.
Once physicians exit a patient’s room, “dofficers” would don their own gloves and gowns and immediately wipe down all the PAPR hoods and equipment.
The original surgical ICU had 24 beds; the COVID-19 unit had 16. Patients were farther apart, most of them intubated and unable to speak. This, coupled with the fact that family members were no longer allowed to visit, effectively decreased the amount of time doctors spent inside each room.
When Çoruh first received her assignment to the COVID-19 unit at the end of March, she had no idea what she was in for. Beyond the COVID-19 ICU itself, UW Medicine had prepared similar isolation spaces across the hospitals, expecting an outbreak on par with New York.
“I think the way that most intensivists have felt is, ‘Put me in,’” Çoruh said. “I’m ready for this. This is what we’ve trained for.”
UW Medicine has been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic since the virus first reached Washington state early this year, pioneering research and rapid testing. Today, UW Medicine is slowly reopening their clinics and other services and is reporting the lowest numbers of coronavirus patients since the start of the crisis.
