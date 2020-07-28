UW experts call Biden’s climate plan a worthy starting point

With just over three months until election day, the political conversation is moving beyond the generalities of the increasingly disparate two-party divide, toward planning and policymaking. Lately, particular attention has been paid to Donald Trump’s rollback of 100 environmental rules, which is especially striking in an election season in which presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s contrasting views on climate change have been made so clear.
The $2 trillion Biden plan released earlier this month includes the ambitious goal of reaching 100% clean electricity by 2035, investing in green infrastructure, earmarking clean energy benefits for communities disproportionately impacted by climate change, and re-entering the Paris Climate Agreement.
The UW’s Aseem Prakash, professor in the department of political science and founding director of the Center for Environmental Politics, and Nives Dolšak, professor and director of the School of Marine and Environmental Affairs, voiced their pleasure in what they say is, overall, a very good plan.
“We are delighted to see that candidate Biden is taking a very clear policy position,” Prakash said. “He recognizes that this is the most important long-term challenge that society faces.”
Prakash went on to highlight the philosophical deficits of the plan.
“An economy based on fossil fuels has been the model for the past 100 years,” Prakash said. “What a plan for climate justice needs is another dimension: embedded environmentalism. That is to say we must embed environmentalism in a new social contract, recognizing that certain communities will be disproportionately impacted by the sort of changes required.”
Biden’s plan expresses that “we need millions of construction, skilled trades, and engineering workers to build a new American infrastructure and clean energy economy.”
While Prakash and Dolsak shared enthusiasm for this, they also cautioned that Biden must be intentional about creating jobs in blue collar communities, which would otherwise collapse under this new economy.
“We need shared prosperity, based on appropriate regulations,” Prakash said. “We don’t want to win the war on climate change, only to divide America.”
Dolsak and Prakash also expressed their concern that Biden’s plan lacks appropriate attention to the topic of what they call critical minerals: hard-to-find raw materials used in everything from wind and solar energy projects to batteries.
“We love our Prius plug-in hybrid — so little pollution,” Prakash said.
The researchers noted that, especially here in Washington state, where the electricity itself comes from renewable resources, electric cars are a huge step toward a clean energy economy. However, they also said the danger is in simply substituting one source of pollution for another, in terms of the critical minerals required to produce these cars. Prakash said that the problem is two-fold: the United States currently doesn’t have the capacity to produce these minerals domestically, and the countries that do notably exhibit very poor mining governance practices.
“We’re simply looking for acknowledgement that critical minerals are a constraint,” Dolsak said.
Biden’s plan expresses the need to “accelerate innovation in supply-chain resilience by investing in research to bolster and build critical clean energy supply chains in the United States, addressing issues like reliance on rare earth minerals.” However, its discussion of what this looks like is rather bare.
Dolsak and Prakash noted that while this plan is not a legislative proposal in itself, a critical minerals policy has to be clearly outlined, especially since it is a global issue.
As one example of this, they cited the need to create a federal policy in strong partnership with the automobile industry to set a new global standard.
“Where will the critical minerals come from?” Dolsak asked. “A clean energy plan must be accompanied by a critical minerals supply chain.”
They stipulated, however, that this sort of question should not be used as a pretext to relax environmental policies in states that do produce these minerals, as is already occurring in a Trump-supported congressional proposal to ease development of a mine in Alaska.
Ultimately, the UW experts reiterated their optimism that Biden’s plan brings clean energy transition to the front of the conversation.
Reach reporter Austin Van Der Veen at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @avanderbean
