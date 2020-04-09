UW to provide need-based grants using funding from federal stimulus package

Congress awarded $14 billion in emergency relief to U.S. higher education institutions last month as part of the $2 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus package. Although the exact amount that will come to UW remains to be seen, a significant portion will go toward direct grants for relief for students, according to UW officials.
Half of an institution’s funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act is required to be provided to students for emergency financial aid and expenses related to the disruptions of campus, according to analysis of the bill. This includes expenses under a student’s cost of attendance, such as food, housing, course materials, technology, health care, and child care.
Planning is largely on hold, however, until the Department of Education communicates clearer guidelines to calculate how much each institution is eligible for and how the funds can be used. Kay Lewis at the UW Office of Financial Aid said that their primary goal is securing funding and getting it to those who need it most as quickly as they can.
“It won’t be an even split, again we don’t know how much money it will be, but we will try to target it to those who need it most,” Lewis said.
Many college-aged students do not qualify for the $1,200 stimulus check that was to be provided to every adult American making less than $75,000 a year. This is because those claimed as a dependent on their parents’ taxes are ineligible, and some experts have speculated that even those who file independently may be viewed as a dependent in the eyes of tax collectors.
Washington state is projected to be one of the hardest-hit states economically, and young people are expected to be disproportionately impacted economically by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sarah Castro, director of federal relations at the UW, said that the university is sympathetic to students who may have lost work but still have to keep up with the cost of living in Seattle while taking classes. Officials know that the allocation formula is based on the number of Pell Grant recipients enrolled, but there’s not much that they can plan for without further clarification from the Department of Education.
“They could say only Pell Grant recipients, only Pell Grant recipients that apply for rent funds, they could say ‘You have a million dollars and good luck,’ or it could be anything in between,” Castro said. “We know there’s a need and we want to be able to get it out as quickly and as seamlessly as possible, but we have no idea.”
Although many students have called for partial tuition refunds due to classes being moved online, Castro noted that overall costs have gone up due to the transition into an online medium, and that they’re “kind of at the bone to deliver quality education.” The U-PASS fee, however, was recently waived and refunded.
In the meantime, students from all three campuses in need of emergency financial assistance have a couple of options through the UW’s already-available emergency aid.
Undergraduate students may apply for a $2,500, no-interest short-term loan to be paid back the following quarter, with an option to extend repayment for an extra quarter. Students can also apply for a $100 food security grant, which does not need to be repaid, and will be deposited onto their Husky Card.
According to Sarah Norris Hall, vice provost of planning and budgeting, funding for these grants will be going through an emergency education relief fund, then allocated by governors at the state level. Although the CARES Act has measures in place to ensure that states do not defund higher education with the influx of federal dollars, Hall noted that the CARES requirements aren’t as stringent as those included in similar stimulus packages passed in response to the 2009 market crash.
Gov. Jay Inslee wrote to Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on behalf of the National Governors Association, asking for a “streamlined process” and “maximum flexibility” in disbursement and use of education funding. Gov. Inslee is the Vice Chair of the NGA Education & Workforce Committee.
Reach reporter Emma Scher at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @emma_scherr
