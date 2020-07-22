Fewer classes could be held in-person amid COVID-19 rise

As COVID-19 cases rise locally, it is likely the UW will have even more courses taught online during fall quarter, the university wrote in a message to faculty and staff Wednesday afternoon.
Under the current hybrid model plan, classes with less than 50 students were to be held in person while larger lectures would take place online. However, based on current evidence, it’s possible that more than 90% of fall quarter classes could be taught online. The university had previously said that 2,000 of the school’s 7,000 courses were expected to be taught in-person. In this case, hands-on courses such as labs and arts classes will be prioritized for in-person instruction.
The UW’s fall quarter plans are based on King County being in Phase 3 of the state’s recovery criteria by late September, when classes are set to begin. Earlier this month, Gov. Jay Inslee paused reopening counties through July 28 as cases of the novel coronavirus have increased across the state.
Citing a recent report based on King County data, local health officials say it won’t be safe to reopen schools with in-person classes unless COVID-19 transmission patterns shift. The report says that even if schools adopt measures such as mask mandates and screening of students and staff, they might not be able to control transmission if community activity rises closer to pre-pandemic levels.
Seattle Public Schools also recommended Wednesday that classes be held remotely after previously planning to bring students back to schools in the fall, according to The Seattle Times.
The university says it will provide further guidance on fall quarter classes, including a revised course schedule, by Aug. 7. Students can currently check their time schedules to see if their specific courses are expected to be taught remotely or in-person.
“If we do need to scale back in-person instruction, it will be disappointing for all of us,” the announcement from university President Ana Mari Cauce and Provost Mark Richards reads. “But we, of course, remain wholly committed to ensuring our students can continue their academic progress.”
In-person classes will take place with various safeguards and precautions in place to allow for safe learning and social distancing. Classroom occupancy will be reduced and classes will be staggered to avoid crowding in the hallways.
In a message to instructors in June, faculty were encouraged to design courses such that they could easily pivot to remote instruction in the event that the university had to switch to remote learning mid-quarter.
While steps are being taken to make on-campus housing safer, such as requiring masks and implementing social distancing measures, the university has no jurisdiction over off campus housing. In a message to the campus community, Cauce and Richards asked students to “think seriously about where you choose to live as well as the choices you make within your living environments.”
“We are committed to taking every reasonable precaution to keep our community healthy, including creating the safest possible conditions on campus: requiring masks and cultivating community norms that make masking, good hygiene and physical distancing standard practices among students, faculty and staff in our facilities, academic spaces and residence halls,” the message reads. “We will also provide robust testing and contact tracing in line with public health guidance.”
Reach News Editor Jake Goldstein-Street and General Sections Editor Ash Shah at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GoldsteinStreet @itsashshah
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.