ASUW Student Senate to vote on fossil fuel divestment

Tuesday’s Associated Students of the University of Washington (ASUW) Student Senate meeting voted to adjourn early due to the presidential election, and all discussion of legislation was tabled until the next meeting. Among those resolutions was a bill to divest from fossil fuels on the UW campus.
The resolution, which was sent to committee last week, would call on the university to end its investment in fossil fuels by 2025, and to implement a strategy to reach zero carbon emissions on or before 2030.
This is coming as the United States formally withdraws from the Paris Climate Accord, which would have required the country to cut emissions by 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by 2025.
The current university climate action plan has a target of a 45% reduction in emissions by 2035, with the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.
Public emissions data has not been updated since 2018. Based on that data, commuting and the on-campus power plant currently account for 99% of the UW’s emissions.
The UW divested from thermal coal in 2015 and has yet to further divest from fossil fuels. Divestment from all fossil fuels is currently not a part of the university’s climate action or sustainability plans.
When asked about the cost of divestment, senator Esaac Mazengia, the bill’s sponsor, said the University of California divested from fossil fuels because maintaining these investments posed a financial risk.
The entire University of California system divested from all fossil fuels last year, selling over $1 billion in fossil fuel assets from its pension, endowment, and working capital projects.
Mazengia said many of the UW’s peer institutions have pledged to or have already fully divested from fossil fuels.
The general affairs committee will make updates to the resolution next week, and a vote is planned for the week after next.
The ASUW Student Senate meets via Zoom webinar Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. PST. The meeting link can be found on the senate website.
Reach reporter Annie Denton at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @anniesdenton
