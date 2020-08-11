To student and faculty panelists, abolishing UWPD isn’t that hard to imagine

UW faculty and student panelists seemed to coalesce around a common conclusion Friday, Aug. 7: the abolition of UW Police isn’t that hard to imagine.
Over 500 people attended a panel on what defunding the UW Police Department (UWPD) could look like, hosted by the faculty council on multicultural affairs. Participants spoke against the backdrop of demands for the UW to cut ties with the Seattle Police Department and disarm and divest from UWPD made by the Black Student Union (BSU) as well as the broader coalition of students, UW affiliates, and community members under the banner of “Decriminalize UW.”
“The abolition of racist systems that we’ve grown comfortable with doesn’t have to be a scary thing,” BSU’s vice president of campus affairs Navon Morgan said. BSU has called the arming of campus officers “excessive and unnecessary” since one of the most common crimes on campus is bike theft. One of the decriminalization movement’s demands is that money from the police budget be reallocated to community-based programs, including mental health resources.
Many panelists pointed to policing alternatives that already exist. The UW’s Bothell and Tacoma campuses, for example, have security departments that are not full-fledged law enforcement agencies.
“We can’t make an argument that we absolutely need a police department when we actually have two other campuses that don’t have a police department,” panelist and assistant professor of law Angélica Cházaro said.
School of Medicine lecturer Edwin Lindo addressed the people he encounters who say they cannot imagine a world without police.
“Well, it looks like Queen Anne. It looks like every other wealthy neighborhood throughout the country where police aren’t patrolling the neighborhood,” Lindo said. “Our students shouldn’t have to feel like there’s someone overseeing them.”
In response to concerns that a police force is necessary in the face of violent crime, including the possibility of an active shooter, Cházaro argued that the UW should not design its entire system “around that one rare moment.”
She also brought up the 2017 shooting at Red Square, as well as the recent incident in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest when Nikolas Fernandez drove his car into protesters and shot a man, who was then treated by citizen medics.
“Dozens of police officers were there, and the shooting happened anyway,” Cházaro said. “So the idea that police can stop gun violence rather than responding after the fact, I think, is just not always accurate.”
Sociology professor Alexes Harris pointed to alarming statistics related to the United States’ carceral system, which locks up more people per capita than any other country, and disproportionately targets Black people.
“This is the broader context,” Harris said. “There are a lot of people, disproportionately people of color, in this country and on our campus, who don’t feel safe.”
Concerns over UWPD union negotiations
Throughout the event, panelists also highlighted concerns over the UW’s continued negotiations with UWPD’s employee union.
The UW’s Board of Regents (BOR) and President Ana Mari Cauce have expressed support for re-thinking campus safety. However, they reached a tentative contract agreement with the police union Thursday, which included measures that limit transparency and accountability.
The contract would allow written reprimands to be scrubbed from an officer's record after three years and suspensions to be scrubbed after five, with certain exceptions.
The contract also gives UWPD the ability to redact employees’ names from public records “related to employee misconduct or alleged misconduct.” Unionized officers would be given a 10-day “protest period” if public records regarding them are requested, and internal employee evaluations could also be shielded from outside agencies. Additionally, officers would be given 72 hours, instead of 48, before having to make a formal statement after killing an individual on or off duty.
“I’m convinced now more than ever that we’re on a path toward a student being fatally shot, or a faculty member,” Morgan said. “It’s setting up these systems to make it so if someone were to be shot, [UWPD] would be able to get by on it.”
BSU and Decriminalize UW have called for the university to pause negotiations — something UW President Ana Mari Cauce has demurred as legally questionable. But many see pausing contract negotiations as a prerequisite to rethinking campus safety.
UWPD employees are also granted solid salaries, with 20 officers making more than $100,000 in 2018. Lindo compared these salaries to the notoriously stringent compensation UW grad students, teaching assistants, and research assistants have to live off while teaching, grading, and building community.
“I can’t listen to someone tell me what the priority is,” Lindo said. “I need to make sure it’s in the line-item of the budget. If it’s not there, then you’re not actually saying it’s a priority.”
Cházaro said immediate steps the university can take include pausing negotiations with UWPD’s employee union, announcing a hiring freeze on officers, and meeting student demands.
“Students like Navon and others are doing so much work and we need to be not just having meetings with them, but giving them what it is they’re asking for,” she said.
BSU and Decriminalize UW will be meeting with administration more this week to discuss their demands.
Reach reporter Claudia Yaw at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @YawClaudia
