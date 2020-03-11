UW Medicine offering drive-thru coronavirus testing to employees

UW Medicine staff, faculty, and employees can get tested for the novel coronavirus without even leaving their cars.

In a new operation which opened Friday, March 6, at the UW Medical Center - Northwest, employees with symptoms of an upper respiratory infection, such as a fever, cough, and shortness of breath, can drive up to the testing center: an open-air garage with tents. A nurse trained in infection prevention who is wearing protective equipment then conducts the test and the employee receives results one or two days later.

As of Sunday, March 8, 94 employees have been tested for influenza and COVID-19 and all have tested negative. The testers have seen a fair amount of flu, however.

Dr. Keith Jerome, who leads the virology division of the UW School of Medicine department of laboratory medicine, said UW Medicine tested 750 people Monday, March 9, as it continues to increase its testing capacity to aid in Washington state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak that has 267 confirmed cases, as of Tuesday, March 10, according to the Washington state Department of Health.

He said the current capacity is more than 1,000 tests per day, and Jerome’s goal of 4,000 is still the objective they’re working toward.

“I don’t think we’re quite there yet, but we’re on our way,” Jerome said.

On top of creating room to conduct more testing, it also stops people from going to busy emergency rooms or doctors’ offices and possibly spreading the virus to other people when they feel symptoms.

“If we can do drive-thru testing, we sort of solve both of those problems at the same time,” Jerome said.

Jerome added there is a lot of interest for such testing outside of the UW system, and KIRO 7 reported that it could expand to first responders and employees at long-term care facilities showing symptoms as soon as this week.

Professors prepare for an online spring quarter due to coronavirus This week is a trial run for political science professor Mark Smith. With in-person class me…

If anyone tested positive at the drive-thru clinic, they would be notified by health staff and given instructions, such as home isolation unless symptoms worsen and medical attention is warranted, according to a press release from UW Medicine.

UW Medicine employees can also get tested for the coronavirus at Harborview Medical Center.

Jerome wouldn’t quite say UW Medicine’s work up to this point has been going “smoothly” since people are having to work long hours, but more smooth with high quality test results.

“We’re trying to make things happen in a matter of hours sometimes that would normally take days or weeks,” he said.

Reach News Editor Jake Goldstein-Street at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GoldsteinStreet

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.