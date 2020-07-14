Even as fraternities face more than 150 COVID-19 cases, students remain in houses

Greek Row experienced its first cases of COVID-19 as a few dozen community members tested positive for the virus June 30. As of July 9, 151 residents have now tested positive. Yet as news of the UW Greek system’s outbreak filled up local and national headlines, summer live-in continued.
Since fraternities are privately owned properties, members living in them are signing a lease that pertains to themselves and the property manager. For this reason, the Interfraternity Council (IFC) has no jurisdiction to disallow people residing in fraternity property.
“Because these are private residences, it’s really up to the property owner if they are choosing to lease a spot to anybody, whether it’s one of their brothers in a chapter or a woman,” IFC president Erik Johnson said. “It was a request that we asked that they have as few people as possible, but there are still people working in the area and need to be here.”
Despite this, Johnson has administered guidelines for fraternities to follow to continue summer live-in. In March, fraternities implemented a social moratorium, so all registered events were not allowed.
Meanwhile, Johnson says the 25 fraternities (with about 1,100 total residents) are operating at reduced capacity, with about 40 people living in each chapter. In normal times, there would be upwards of 2,500 people living in the houses.
The IFC encouraged all chapter members to get tested and use contact-tracing to see who could have potentially been affected alongside them. After the addition of the pop-up Madrona Hall COVID-19 testing site, people residing in the community had greater access to testing.
The IFC has also instituted policies restricting guests in fraternities — a rule that Johnson concedes is difficult to enforce given that fraternities are private residences.
These guidelines became even more vital as women moved into the fraternity houses in late June after sororities closed in the spring. The more people who moved in to facilitate rush events and reside in affordable housing, the harder it was to keep the no-guest rule effective.
Because of this, the IFC issued a Greek system–wide 14-day immediate quarantine order via email. Residents were urged to only leave the house for essential business — like grocery shopping or medical appointments — wear masks at all times outside of their rooms, and keep gatherings to a maximum of 5 people.
If someone in the house contracted the virus, specific instructions were put in place.
“Those members need to be quarantined within their house,” Johnson said. “We’ve also encouraged the chapters that are doing this to stop having in-person recruitment and go back to online recruiting because we want to make sure that all potential new members are safe.”
In regard to fraternity recruitment, which typically occurs in the summer, the IFC used public health officials’ recommendations to gear their decision.
“Because these are properties, they can be treated like the real estate guidelines put out by the state,” Johnson said. “So, that means that when you’re doing a house tour for a potential new member, it can only be two people — a recruitment chair and a potential new member — on it. They both have to be wearing masks, the house tour can last no longer than 30 minutes, and all new recruitment events need to be taking place outside of the chapter facility with less than 5 people.”
To keep safe this summer, the IFC urges people to keep washing their hands, not share vapes or drinks, and continue wearing masks to contain the outbreak.
Reach reporter Martina Povolo at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @martinapovolo
