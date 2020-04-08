Commencement ceremony will be held virtually, not in person, university announces

This June’s commencement ceremony will be held virtually instead of in person due to COVID-19-induced social distancing, the university announced Wednesday afternoon.
“Commencement is one of the most joyous occasions in the life of our University, especially for students and their families,” President Ana Mari Cauce wrote in the announcement sent to the campus community. “We all look forward each year to celebrating our graduates’ achievements and the great promise they bring to the world. Despite all of our hopes to the contrary, it is now clear that in-person campus ceremonies in June won’t be possible.”
Cauce calls this new option a “one-of-a-kind, live, worldwide and interactive webcast” set for June 13 to allow seniors to celebrate their graduation. Details can be found on the commencement website.
“To the members of the Class of 2020, the persistence and grace you have demonstrated through these historic circumstances is extraordinary,” Cauce’s message reads. “Your achievements are all the more impressive and inspiring in light of the hurdles that the pandemic has put in your way.”
2020 graduates can also take part in the 2021 commencement ceremonies across all three campuses, Cauce noted.
The announcement should come as no surprise as this is just the latest in a series of extraordinary measures the university has taken to blunt the spread of COVID-19 even as the curve appears to be flattening locally. The UW recently decided to cancel all summer study abroad programs months before they begin, for example.
Officials say that easing on social distancing measures now could lead to an uptick in cases without a vaccine to stop the virus.
Graduating seniors are already spending their last months at the university studying remotely and are in limbo as few employers are hiring and many summer internships have been canceled.
ASUW President Kelty Pierce, who is a senior, said in a text message that it’s “heartbreaking” to know she won’t be able to take part in the traditional commencement proceedings.
“I keep trying to remind myself to put things in perspective of the bigger picture,” she said Wednesday. “It’s a tough situation to be in all the way around.”
The UW is not the first school to make such a move to a virtual commencement ceremony as universities like UCLA and UC Irvine announced they were canceling festivities weeks ago.
The UW is hosting a virtual grad fair online April 15, 16, and 17, instead of the usual event in Mary Gates Hall in early April. Caps and gowns will be ordered via the UW commencement’s online form and can be shipped to an address of the graduate’s choosing.
The university also announced for returning students that summer quarter’s A Term will be conducted remotely, meaning an even longer wait before students return to campus for regular instruction. No decision has been made about B Term, which begins July 23.
As of Tuesday, there are 46 cases of COVID-19 in the UW community, all but one of which is connected to the Seattle campus, according to the university’s environmental health & safety department. Twenty-one of the cases are in students, six are in faculty and other academic personnel, and the remaining 18 are in staff members. Three members of the UW community have died from the virus, including a custodian and two faculty members.
Reach News Editor Jake Goldstein-Street and Science Editor Ash Shah at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GoldsteinStreet @itsashshah
