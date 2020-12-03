UW professor terminated after university investigation into sexual misconduct

The UW terminated professor John Sahr last month following an investigation that found he had acted inappropriately with students, according to UW spokesperson Victor Balta.
A 2019 university investigation found that Sahr, former interim director of the Robinson Center for Young Scholars and a now-formerly tenured professor in the department of electrical and computer engineering, committed misconduct in interactions with two students, including a 17-year-old undergraduate between 2008 and 2010. Sahr was at this time interim director of the center, which offers admission to the UW for gifted students as early as 8th grade.
The inquiry also found he had a relationship with a graduate student years earlier.
This conduct, reported to the university in February 2019 after a student contacted SafeCampus and the UW Police Department, violated the UW’s sexual misconduct harassment policy, Executive Order 31, and conflict of interest rules. Because of this, he was barred from campus and placed on home assignment that prohibited him from interacting with students.
“Due to the seriousness of the findings of the investigation and pursuant to the University’s faculty code, the Provost initiated a comprehensive adjudication proceeding for tenure removal and termination,” Balta said in a Thursday email. “The adjudication proceeding has concluded and Sahr’s employment was terminated on Nov. 12, and his tenure has been revoked.”
Sahr, who started working at the UW in 1991 and had served as associate dean for undergraduate academic affairs, told The Daily he instead resigned Nov. 2 and his tenure was “subsequently revoked.”
“While there continues to be no evidence that leads us to believe there are additional students, faculty or staff who were impacted by Sahr’s actions, resources are being provided to students and departments in which Sahr was most directly involved to provide them with needed support and avenues to safely report anything that has not already been made known,” Balta said.
Reach News Editor Jake Goldstein-Street at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GoldsteinStreet
