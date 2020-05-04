UW health expert explains why gloves might not help at the grocery store

As many people have taken to wearing gloves in public to protect against COVID-19 infection, UW microbiologist and infectious disease expert, Dr. Marilyn Roberts, warns that the gloves may be doing more harm than good.
“A lot of people don’t know how to take gloves off so they don’t contaminate themselves,” Roberts said. “It gives people a false sense of security, and it’s a problem.”
That false sense of security can lead people to spread contamination by touching their car doors or their faces without removing their gloves. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, small tears in latex gloves can also render them ineffective, while exposing the wearer to pathogens.
But even with proper use, gloves may worsen the problem. Because the virus can survive for up to 72 hours on surfaces, gloves tend to accumulate germs, remaining contaminated for longer than your hands, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends wearing face masks in public, but no official guidance has been issued on the use of gloves. Roberts said that when it comes to the grocery store, people are better off skipping gloves altogether.
“It’s easier to wash your hands with soap and water than to properly take off gloves,” Roberts said. “And if you’re wearing gloves, you’re still going to have to sanitize your hands and wash them. It doesn’t give you a pass not to use hand hygiene.”
Instead, Roberts suggests using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer when entering and leaving the store, then washing hands with soap and water when people get home.
For safe handling of fruits and vegetables, Roberts said people don’t need to do anything different than usual; the risk of catching COVID-19 from food is very low.
“There have been no cases where food or packaging from food has been associated with transmission,” Roberts said.
Instead, she says proper food handling procedures and washing the kitchen regularly are all that is necessary to mitigate the risk of infection from regular grocery trips. Reducing the use of gloves can help protect healthcare workers and the environment, too. Not purchasing gloves leaves more available to be distributed to hospitals and healthcare settings, easing the threat of shortages, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Fewer people using gloves could also save grocery store employees from having to clean up the mess.
“A lot of people have been just discarding gloves in parking lots and driveways, on city streets, you name it,” Roberts said.
As Roberts told KING 5 in an interview last month, the litter is dangerous as it doesn’t break down in the environment and can get picked up by small children or end up contaminating the public water system.
Currently, wearing a mask and maintaining six feet of distance wherever possible is the most effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. According to the CDC, other ways to protect oneself while shopping include using no-touch payment options and making trips at off-peak hours, when there are fewer people in the store.
