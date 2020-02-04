Official UW travel to China restricted until further notice

Amid coronavirus fears, UW faculty, staff, students, and other personnel cannot travel to China using university resources or in an official university capacity until further notice, Provost Mark Richards announced in an email Tuesday.
“This includes all official employee travel, including travel funded by sponsored research, as well as all official student travel, such as for study-abroad programs, UW-affiliated internships or trips to conduct research,” Richards wrote. “This does not apply to personal travel, however we strongly recommend reviewing the travel warnings that advise against travel to China at this time.
Richards urges that if students and others are unsure if restrictions apply to their travel, then contact the Office of Global Affairs.
Requests for waivers to this restriction will be considered on a case-by-case basis by the UW International Travel Risk Assessment and Safety Committee, according to the email, but without an official waiver, UW funds can’t be used to support travel to China. UW-sponsored travel insurance and emergency assistance are also not available.
The move comes as many commercial airlines have reduced or suspended flights to and from China and the U.S. Department of State put out a “do not travel” advisory on Sunday.
“This action has been taken after careful consideration of the risk of UW community members being exposed to the novel coronavirus if they were to travel to China, as well as the risk that various government travel restrictions and airline cancellations would severely hamper individuals’ ability to return to the United States,” Richards wrote in his email.
The university has faced fears of coronavirus since three students were tested for the infection after returning from Wuhan, China, where the virus originated. They all tested negative for the infection, as originally expected, after being isolated.
No one in the UW community has been diagnosed with coronavirus.
Washington saw the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States in a Snohomish County resident last month. Sixteen other Washingtonians have tested negative for the virus, while five more await the results of their screenings, according to the state Department of Health.
Alex Greninger, an assistant professor in the department of laboratory medicine, wrote in an email to The Daily after the university’s notification that “the risk for transmission here in Washington state is low currently.”
Eleven Americans have tested positive for the virus since Jan. 21, as of Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Worldwide, meanwhile, there have been more than 20,000 infected and more than 400 people have died.
The university’s Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases is in charge of monitoring the outbreak on campus and coordinating with local and state health departments to do so.
The UW is longer sending email alerts to update the campus community on the coronavirus, but will be posting updates online when necessary. If there is a confirmed case of the virus on campus, then the university will send an email.
