‘Taking Back the Dinner’ to deconstruct traditional Thanksgivings, celebrate Indigenous culture

Nov. 26, First Nations @UW will invite students to deconstruct Thanksgiving and gain a deeper understanding of Native American culture.
The event, “Taking Back the Dinner,” will be a celebration of Indigenous cultures, featuring traditional food, poetry, performers, and speakers.
As the largest Native American RSO group on campus, First Nations @UW focuses on “a strong balance of both cultural learning and the cultivation of welcoming, supportive, and fun community," as stated on their Facebook page.
Originally, "Taking Back the Dinner" was a small gathering of both Native faculty and students on campus hosted by the UW's American Indian Student Commission, according to Craig Hill, a member of the Spokane tribe and co-chair of First Nations @UW.
The event was gifted to First Nations @UW last year by the commission.
"A big part of it was educating students here at the University of Washington about Thanksgiving," Hill, said. "The implications it has on Native Americans here at the campus and its colonial history, and really having a goal of decolonizing it and breaking it down."
Autumn Forespring, a member of the Cowlitz tribe and fundraiser chair of First Nations, explained that many people don’t learn about Native culture in school.
"We’re still a part of society just as much as everyone else is,” Forespring said. “I still get asked if my family still live in teepees.”
This event is open to the public, but is primarily a celebration of empowerment for Native students.
"A part of what taking back the dinner is empowering the Native community here on campus and showing students here on campus that we, through our struggles and our hardships, we are also thriving here on campus and in Seattle as well," Hill said.
Kaila Red Bow, a member of the Lakota tribe, explained that a lot of the food and performers at the event are a surprise.
"We like to keep it secret till the day of,” Red Bow said. “It's more fun that way."
Red Bow beamed with memories of last year's "Taking Back the Dinner" event.
"It was such good energy,” she said. “People were coming out of the kitchen with food, and I was talking to them and ended up meeting lots of people."
Tickets are free, and First Nations @UW expressed that donations are appreciated so they can continue creating events that empower Native students on campus.
Reach contributing writer Rochelle Bowyer at development@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ rw_bow
