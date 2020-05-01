Rule of law seminar details migrant concerns amid pandemic

The UW School of Law hosted a webinar April 29 in which panelists discussed legal issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on local migrant detention and how it pertains to international human rights law.
Panelists detailed the impact the pandemic is having on migrant detainees, specifically the population that is being held at the Northwest Detention Center (NWDC) in Tacoma.
In detention centers like the one in Tacoma, it is basically impossible to practice social distancing. Detainees remain in close quarters, and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) has continued deportations out of Yakima every Tuesday in spite of the virus. Enoka Herat, a member of the Police Practices and Immigration Counsel of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Washington, has worked intensively over the last two months to stop ICE’s improper treatment of migrants.
“Without a cure, without a vaccine, our only defense against this virus is social distancing, and that is impossible to do in a detention setting,” Herat said in the webinar.
Despite calls to stop detention, ICE has continued practices with little transparency, Herat said.
So, they sued.
The ACLU worked with the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project (NWIRP) and ACLU of Washington to sue ICE and the corporation which runs the NWDC. The lawsuit focused specifically on protecting migrants in centers who are at a high risk. The multi-party action was brought to federal court, demanding the release of nine different people who all suffer from pre-existing health issues that make them especially vulnerable to COVID-19. So far, the court has not ordered releases.
According to panelist Tim Warden-Hertz of the NWIRP, of the approximately 700 people in the NWDC, 100 to 160 of them are at a high risk for COVID-19 and fewer than 10 individuals have been tested.
A majority of detainees at the NWDC are not a risk to society, a point the ACLU and NWIRP have been stressing in court. Most migrants are held to ensure they attend court proceedings in the future. However, there may be alternatives to this system.
“There's really powerful studies around the difference that having representation makes,” Warden-Hertz said. “Folks who are represented show up to court, almost all the time. And [for] folks without, it's lower. In detention, the representation rates are very, very low.”
These studies have pointed to advocacy groups to call out the current system, encouraging the release of detainees.
“There's … both more affordable and more humane service that give people the chance to be safe and with their families, while still going through the immigration court,” Warden-Hertz said.
For the people inside detention centers, there has been a feeling of deep fear, panelists said. At the NWDC a few weeks ago, migrants spelled out S.O.S. with their bodies in the center’s outside courtyard. According to the panel, with no constitutional or legal rights, this is the only way detainees can express their fears.
“They do not have the right to counsel, so they don't even have a lawyer, let alone the possibility of challenging detention conditions to the U.S. domestic judicial system,” Alejandra Gonza, UW law affiliate professor and executive director and president of the Global Rights Advocacy, said.
The group’s next actions include helping local officials gain some transparency and information into what federal offices are doing within the center. Both Gov. Jay Inslee and U.S. Rep. Adam Smith sent letters to the NWDC demanding information about testing and what procedures are in place, but were met with few answers. Without openness, the situation within centers has become more concerning.
“When the NWDC is not being a cooperative partner with local and state health care facilities, it's incredibly problematic,” Herat said. “It feels so political and not actually based on caring for the community.”
