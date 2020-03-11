Despite upcoming cherry blossom bloom, avoid coming to campus amid coronavirus, UW urges

Stepping back from comments made earlier this week in which the UW said it had no plans to restrict anyone from visiting campus to see the cherry blossoms later this month, the university is now urging people not to come to campus.

This decision is in response to Gov. Jay Inslee’s latest emergency announcement prohibiting groups larger than 250 people from gathering, which is primarily aimed at sporting events and concerts.

While the viewing of the cherry blossoms is not a formal event and the UW is a public campus, the bloom typically draws crowds of thousands each year.

“The University is asking people to avoid coming to campus this year to comply with Gov. Inslee’s proclamation today that prohibits large gatherings of more than 250 people as our region combats the spread of COVID-19,” UW spokesperson Michelle Ma said in an email.

This stands in contrast with Ma’s original comments earlier this week, in which she said “the blossom viewing isn't an organized university event and campus is open to the public, so it's really up to visitors if they want to come see the blossoms this year.”

Currently, the blossoms are expected to reach peak bloom March 27, a few days before campus is currently scheduled to reopen pending public health guidance.

“We remain in close consultation with UW Medicine and state and local health agencies as we determine when it will be appropriate to return to in-person instruction,” UW President Ana Mari Cauce wrote in an email to the campus community March 11.

Cauce added in her email she would make a decision whether classes would be conducted in-person or online by March 20.

UW cancels all spring study abroad programs amid coronavirus The UW has decided to cancel all spring study abroad programming given anxiety over the nove…

In an effort to still let the public enjoy the cherry blossoms, Ma said that they have hope to offer some virtual viewing options of the bloom as it progresses, though it is unclear what that might entail. One option would be the live webcam of the Quad, and other possibilities are being discussed.

Reach Science Editor Ash Shah at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @itsashshah

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.