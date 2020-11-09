ASUW Board of Directors allocates few hundred dollars to hardship grant fund

The ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) focused mainly on internal operations during its Nov. 5 meeting, discussing ASUW employees, ASUW elections, and the ASUW’s hardship grant fund.
Husky Pride Fund updates
Director of campus partnerships Waleed Khan briefly updated the BOD on a small windfall in need of allocation.
Khan said that a planned event in conjunction with UW’s Parent and Family Programs, involving “600 cupcakes for the residential communities and Greek communities,” had fallen through, leaving a few hundred dollars’ worth of funds unspent.
“They’re just trying to see where we can best utilize this,” Khan said. “I suggested the Husky Pride Fund.”
The Husky Pride Fund is a scholarship fund established by the ASUW. Started to help fund study abroad programs, its role shifted drastically at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in April when the previous BOD allocated $100,000 to the fund for “students in need.” A month later, over a third of that money had been disbursed.
“The focus is on housing insecurity and food insecurity,” Khan said. “But currently, the fund has been depleted, and that’s great. It’s good to know that the fund has been utilized by a lot of students.”
The BOD supported the donation, with university affairs director Clara Coyote writing in the Zoom chat that the donation is “a great example of meeting students where their needs are.”
ASUW employees update
Personnel director Gabby Rivera updated the BOD on the mental, emotional, and occupational status of the ASUW’s employees.
“For the most part, a lot of our employees really like their job,” Rivera said. “They feel purposeful in being here, which I think is really great.”
Rivera said many employees are “very engaged,” taking 18 or more credits, and occupying leadership positions throughout campus. She asked the BOD to consider that “everyone has a lot going on right now,” noting that anxiety was a common theme throughout her meetings with ASUW employees.
A frequent source of that anxiety, she said, was frustration that many ASUW operations and events have been severely limited by the pandemic and the associated shift to remote working.
“Because everything is online and people are running out of ideas of what to do, people are expecting no one to show up to any of their events, which I really think brings down morale a bit,” Rivera said. “I really hope our employees took this week to really think that it’s OK to do the bare minimum. That is A-OK. That is still doing your job.”
Rivera said that in the end, although ASUW brings a sense of community and connection for many people that isn’t present as strongly during remote operations, that sense isn’t strictly necessary for ASUW to function.
“[ASUW employees] felt like, ‘Yes, it would be nice to make friends, but I don’t necessarily need to make friends to put on great programming or to be a great advocate for my community,’” Rivera said.
ASUW elections
The BOD was joined by Brianna Asman, co-chair of the ASUW’s Elections Administration Committee, to discuss planning for the upcoming ASUW elections for 2021.
“We have to decide whether we want this to go on week four or week seven, and odds are, it’s not going to be in person,” Asman said.
“My opinion is that earlier is better than later, because I remember being so busy with so many things near the end of the quarter,” director of diversity efforts Rachel Smithers said. Other voices generally echoed Smithers’ sentiment, saying that it allowed exiting employees more time to train, support, and connect with their successors.
Rivera said that setting the election date later may allow more students to declare their candidacies and become engaged in the election process, drawing on her own experiences as having “joined ASUW the day before that paperwork was due.”
Other notes
Board Bill 2.12 appoints Donovan Saunders, Hanna Mohasesi, Vladimir Bejdo, Lukas Illa, and Devon Sheehan to the Provost’s Advisory Committee for Students. The student committee advises Provost Mark Richards on finance and policy. Saunders, Mohasesi, and Bejdo will serve one-year terms on the committee; Illa and Sheehan will serve two years.
The BOD meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. PST. The meeting schedule and links to join the Zoom webinar can be found on the ASUW website.
