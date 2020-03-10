What the novel coronavirus outbreak means for unsheltered young people

Companies and organizations have been taking precautions to adapt to the rising numbers of novel coronavirus cases in Washington state by having workers stay home and deep cleaning offices.

Health officials have suggested social distancing as well as self-quarantining to protect from the virus.

But what does this mean for U-District residents who don't have stable housing, if any at all?

In a 2019 survey of more than 1,100 people experiencing homelessness in King County, 27% reported a chronic health condition and 23% reported a physical disability. Over a third of respondents indicated they were living with at least one disabling health condition. Just over 6% of the general population under 65-years-old in King County is living with a disability.

“The homeless lifestyle puts individuals at high risk,” Luis Salazar, outreach program manager at Public Health — Seattle & King County, said. “With lack of nutrition, unstable environment, having to move around with all your belongings, sleeping outside in the cold and rain. There is little privacy, not to mention individuals experiencing homelessness are in close proximity to other individuals all with unknown medical history.”

Many people who are homeless live with chronic health conditions, cancer, kidney or liver disease, diabetes, or hepatitis, among many other diseases that can put them at a higher health risk.

“Wash your hands, don’t touch your face,” Salazar said. “There is a lot of frustration with different medical facilities because we have a lot of people going through the hospitals and community clinics and nobody knows what to expect. Our best advice if you feel sick is to get in contact with a medical provider, a local doctor, or something like that, and they have a series of questions to ask.”

ROOTS Young Adult Shelter has a partnership with the UW Youth Clinic to provide on-site medical care twice a month, and the shelter also regularly refers patrons to the Neighborcare Clinic on Northeast 45th Street, according to Director of Programming Kat Ousley.

The Seattle Flu Study, a collaboration between the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, the Brotman Baty Institute, UW Medicine, and Seattle Children's Hospital has been coming to ROOTS six days a week to test for influenza and has begun testing for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. The study works with county health officials to follow up on any positive test results, Ousley said.

Ousley said ROOTS is still waiting for specific guidance from public health officials on what should happen if a guest tests positive. She added that there will soon be quarantine shelters for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing homelessness.

Local services are either closing or taking precautions to protect their patrons. The United Churches Emergency Fund (UCEF), which provides assistance to the homeless and is housed in the University Congregational United Church of Christ on Northeast 45th Street and 16th Avenue Northeast, is conducting its business through phone and email until further notice.

“We assume every person walking through our door is in crisis,” UCEF Executive Director Jo Gustafson said in an email. “The last thing we want for them is to catch a virus on top of it. We are able to help folks with rent, utilities, or move-in costs as usual without risk to them or us.”

The University District Food Bank, located on Roosevelt Way Northeast, has ramped up sanitation, according to volunteer coordinator Hannah Duffany. She said if the virus gets out of hand, it may lead the food bank to close. If that were to happen, it would hand out pre-boxed goods for patrons outside.

ROOTS is taking similar sanitation precautions by increasing usual cleaning practices and supplies, such as masks and hand sanitizer, according to Ousley, who noted Monday that public health guidelines have not altered their services. Some of this supply support is coming from the county and city.

“Shelter guests have been in good spirits and everyone is really chipping in to make sure ROOTS is clean and everyone is supported during this time,” Ousley said in an email.

Reach News Editor Jake Goldstein-Street and reporter Beth Cassidy at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GoldsteinStreet @_BethCassidy_

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.