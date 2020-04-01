Global health clinical professor Gita Ramjee dies from COVID-19

World-renowned HIV researcher Dr. Gita Ramjee, who was a clinical professor in the UW’s global health department, has died from COVID-19 complications, the department announced April 1.
“Words cannot express our sorrow for the passing of Dr. Gita Ramjee,” the department wrote in a tweet. She “was a wonderful colleague and friend who made major contributions to HIV prevention. @UW Global Health were fortunate to have her as clinical faculty.”
Words cannot express our sorrow for the passing of Dr. Gita Ramjee from complications of COVID-19. Dr. Ramjee, South African MRC, was a wonderful colleague and friend who made major contributions to HIV prevention. @UW Global Health were fortunate to have her as clinical faculty. pic.twitter.com/fenXWlIkPx— UW Global Health (@uwdgh) April 1, 2020
Ramjee’s death Tuesday, March 31, in a South African hospital was first reported by the BBC.
Ramjee was the chief scientific officer for HIV prevention for the Aurum Institute, a healthcare organization battling HIV.
“The world has lost a bold and compassionate leader in the response to HIV,” professor Gavin Churchyard said in a statement from the Aurum Institute. “Gita Ramjee firmly believed in health as a fundamental human right.”
Ramjee, who was a chief specialist scientist and director of the South African Medical Research Council’s HIV Prevention Unit, received the Outstanding Female Scientist Award in 2018 from the European & Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership for her research on HIV prevention among women.
“I was absolutely thrilled by this award, as it recognizes decades of my commitment to clinical research activities in HIV prevention,” Ramjee told the HIV Trials Network after receiving the award. “What makes it more rewarding is that I now stand among the female giants who received this award in the past.”
The Microbicide Trials Network’s Sharon Hillier and Jared Baeten, who is also vice dean of the UW School of Public Health, wrote of her passion for addressing gender disparities in HIV incidence, quoting a recent email from Ramjee reading, “It has been a long road with many ups and downs but we have forged along with strong determination.”
She also held an honorary professorship from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. UW spokesperson Victor Balta said in an email that Ramjee worked closely with many of the university’s faculty and her title as a clinical professor was an honorary one.
A spokesperson for the department didn't think she taught courses on campus, but rather collaborated on HIV prevention programs with other faculty.
“She was always ready to share her extensive expertise and experience generously. We send our condolences to her family in this exceptionally difficult time,” the global health department posted on its Facebook.
Ramjee appears to be the second UW faculty member to die from COVID-19 after a longtime member of the pathology department was claimed by the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in mid-March.
Four faculty and other academic personnel have now tested positive for the virus, as of April 1. That’s on top of 17 staff members and 20 students for a total of 41 cases in the Seattle campus community. One UW Bothell staff member has also tested positive.
A UW campus custodian also died Tuesday, March 31, and was found to be positive for COVID-19, according to UW spokesperson Victor Balta. The employee’s last day on campus was March 20.
Any staff members who came into close contact with this employee have been notified and asked to isolate until Apr. 3, 14 days after the individual's last day on campus, Balta said in an email.
"We are in contact with the employee’s family and, out of respect for their privacy and time to grieve, we are not identifying the employee at this time," he wrote.
Reach News Editor Jake Goldstein-Street and Science Editor Ash Shah at news@dailyuw.com.
