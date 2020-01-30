Senate pulls international student office legislation, condemns Rep. Matt Shea

A bill looking to create a task force to look into whether or not it would be appropriate to have an office to support international students was pulled when the ASUW Student Senate met Tuesday by its sponsor, Cooper Robertson, who thought it didn’t include specific enough information to pass.
The committee included four members, two of which spoke before the senate, Maha AlHomoud and Ziva Xu.
“Our job as the working group will always be to make the voices of the unheard, heard,” AlHomoud said. “We have an opportunity to make real change here, we all have a voice and we should use our voices to lift up one another.”
Another main component of the senate meeting included the resolution calling for the Washington State House of Representatives to “expel Rep. Matt Shea.”
Sponsor Robin Cheung argued that Shea is a dangerous far right extremist, and since he refuses to resign, he should be removed through other means.
He cited incidents that Shea has been involved with, such as the 2016 armed wildlife refuge takeover in Oregon, his call for a holy war, and others.
“I could go on,” Cheung said.
The other main item on the agenda was the new business resolution, which seeks acknowledgment of gun violence in Washington state from legislators, hoping for some lasting change on the topic.
Alex Davidson, sponsor of the resolution, brought it to the senate because of his strong feelings surrounding gun violence, especially after the recent shooting downtown that left seven injured and one dead.
Both of these resolutions were passed as they were originally presented to the senate.
Reach reporter Stevie Riepe at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @StevieRiepe
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.