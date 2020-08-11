‘People’s voices are going into their art’: UW BLM hosts month-long installation of resistance-inspired art at the George Washington statue

UW’s chapter of Black Lives Matter (BLM) began its month-long installation of art at the George Washington statue earlier this month, calling on not only students but the entire Seattle community to come and create art centered around the organization’s seven demands for a more equitable campus community.
The event, “Art as Resistance and Education,” was inspired by Seattle’s prevalent history of art in activism. One UW BLM representative (who, like others, requested to stay anonymous for safety reasons), cited the Black Lives Matter mural at the Capitol Hill Organized Protest created by demonstrators earlier this summer as one of many examples of locals expressing their frustrations and advocacy through art.
UW BLM and other clubs focused on battling anti-Black racism have put pressure on UW President Ana Mari Cauce for weeks to meet their collective demands, with little response from the administration despite multiple meetings with Black organizers.
“We want to allow a platform for people to finally understand what’s going on with the UW president and what these interactions between her and Black and Indeginous students are,” the BLM representative said. “A lot of the more expressive messages are from people who’ve had continuous altercations with Ana, and people’s voices are going into their art.”
Their seven demands, some which date back decades, include that the university break ties with the Seattle Police Department, disarm the UW Police Department (UWPD), divest from using prison labor, distribute funds to Black registered student organizations and the American ethnic studies department, hire more Black faculty, increase the diversity credit requirement, and fund mental health resources for UW students.
The art installation, although it has expanded across campus, is primarily located at the George Washington statue to represent the sixth demand, which calls for the removal of figures that symbolize racism on campus.
Last month, a petition demanding George Washington’s removal, which described the statue as “the glorification of a slave owner,” drew over 4,000 signatures and still has received no public response from the university.
UW spokesperson Victor Balta said in an email that the university understands the concern of making sure symbols on campus represent the values of justice, equity, and inclusion and that it has “begun exploring other ways to represent George Washington’s legacy.”
UW Facilities, however, has taken down the art and applied a coating on the statue everyday since the start of the event. Another UW spokesperson, Michelle Ma, wrote in an email that this is part of routine maintenance and response for when graffiti or chalk is reported on public structures, regardless of content.
“Taking it down everyday means we’re doing something right, it means they’re intimidated,” another UW BLM representative said. “You have students putting up art and they don’t even want that up there. What does it say about their values and their own insecurity around them?”
Another UW BLM representative called the daily clean-up and surveillance from UWPD “an extreme misuse of funds, resources and labor.”
“We are fully empathetic for all the workers. But sadly that order is not coming from us, it’s coming from the university,” the representative said. “What happens if you leave it up for one more day? Does it require that everyday clean-up? That everyday labor?”
UW BLM estimated that ten or fewer artists on average showed up per day during the first week of the event, and is calling on allies all around the Seattle area to come and show support for Black joy the same way they would for protests or other events surrounding Black trauma.
“You see our trauma — rather than just living off of that and having that energize you, we’re giving you the platform to express our joy through art,” a representative said. “It doesn’t have to be traumatic or sad everyday, it can be beautiful works where we put in our efforts and talents.”
BLM representatives argue that, as a public institution, the demands and response from the administration do not just affect UW students, but the entire Seattle community.
“It's important for people in Seattle to recognize that they do have a say in what happens in this space: even if that space excludes them, there’s a way to get their foot in the door and say something,” one said.
UW BLM will be providing art supplies for “Art as Resistance and Education,” prioritizing Black and Indigenous artists, every day from 4 to 7 p.m. for the entire duration of Black August, a time to honor and remember Black resistance and the activists who have struggled in the fight.
Reach reporter Maya Tizon at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @mayacruz_
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.