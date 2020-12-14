ASUW launches campus-wide survey

On Dec. 9, ASUW released an anonymous survey for both the undergraduate and graduate student body. Created by the Office of Educational Assessment, this survey was developed and administered for the first time in spring of this year due to the changes caused by COVID-19 pandemic.
“The overarching purpose of this survey is to check in with students and make sure that we have a good understanding of what their experiences have been so we can really understand and inform our actions going forward,” David Frantz, communications director of ASUW, said.
Topics included in the survey are technical problems — namely those with Zoom and Canvas — and questions related to academics, especially how well students are able to communicate with instructors and TAs.
In addition, due to recent events, the survey has included more questions in the personal information section.
“This quarter, in fall, we have actually expanded the personal issues section to include topics like the U.S. election and topics like the Black Lives Matter movement, both of which have developed and occurred since our first survey in May,” Frantz said.
ASUW believes that all of these issues have affected how students learn and how they succeed.
Ananya Uliyar, a sophomore at the UW, understands how issues like the COVID-19 pandemic have changed her daily schedule and needs.
“I went from needing more sleep to, now, needing to spend more time outside or exercising, which is hard because of recent health conditions and the fact that I’m not walking around at UW anymore like I used to,” Uliyar said.
Likewise, sophomore Kaylin Jeon relates how she tries to ensure that she is finding the right balance in her life.
“I think that my inability to leave my dorm makes me more unwilling to do homework, or my life becomes too much about school,” Jeon said.
ASUW plans to partner with UW’s Academic Experience Design and Delivery to help interpret data from the survey.
Student responses like these are valuable for the administration, especially since some ASUW officers work with and communicate with administrators like President Ana Mari Cauce.
“Our president [of ASUW] and director of university affairs, for example, are really passionate about making course material accessible, especially now that all of our courses are online,” Frantz said of a change that was made as a result of the spring survey. “I think they are working to build guidelines for faculty.”
In addition, ASUW has begun to look into ways that the UW can support students who have taken on the role of caretakers at home.
“If you are caretaking for somebody, and you’re adjusting to that new experience, that will impact your ability to learn and perform in school,” Frantz said.
In terms of the response rate during spring quarter, about 4,000 students answered the questionnaire during spring quarter. While this participation rate was greater than how many students voted in last year’s ASUW elections, ASUW is working toward increasing the student response rate.
“We want it to be representative of the student opinion and student experience, so as many people who can fill it out [by Friday, Dec. 18], that’s great,” Frantz said.
Reach reporter Sheharbano Jafry at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @SheharbanoJafry.
