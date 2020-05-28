Alumni Association shows support for graduating seniors with Kudoboard

During a typical year, the UW Alumni Association (UWAA) would be getting ready to celebrate the graduating class by handing out coffee and doughnuts in Red Square or preparing a toast to give to seniors at Sylvan Grove in front of the esteemed four columns. But due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, these traditions have not been possible.
So, they were forced to get creative.
The Alumni Association was looking for a way to honor the class of 2020 while still allowing them to build connections within the alumni network, according to associate director of events Julie Peter. In trying to find a platform that was easily accessible to all, the association was inspired by UW Medicine’s support for their healthcare workers in the form of a Kudoboard, in which the public can leave nice messages, complete with a photo or GIF.
“We aren’t able to do in-person events, and so we really wanted to think outside of the box in new ways to celebrate the class of 2020,” director of membership Taylor White said.
The Alumni Association recently launched its own Kudoboard to celebrate the graduating class, allowing alumni and others within the community to be able to show their support for seniors virtually.
The board has dozens of messages from alumni offering words of wisdom and support. There are also messages from community members, including well-wishes from relatives, words from faculty, support from underclassmen to the seniors in their lives, and even Dubs.
“The class of 2020 need to know that the alumni community is thinking of them,” Peter said. “One of the reasons we created this board is for there to be an outlet for all the goodwill and well wishes that that community has for the class of 2020.”
The board was first announced and launched within the alumni community in order to build up the posts before it was unveiled to seniors closer to commencement.
The Alumni Association is also providing a unique offer for this years’ graduating class: a complimentary one-year membership, giving them further access to the community for support.
“You are a Husky for life,” White said. “We’re here to support you.”
Those interested in leaving well wishes or words of support for the class of 2020 can do so by clicking “Add to Board” on the UWAA Kudoboard.
Seniors can find more information about how the alumni association is working to serve them on their website.
Reach reporter McKenna Zacher at news@dailyuw.com Twitter: @mckennazacher
