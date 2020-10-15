What you need to know from the King County Public Health Q&A with the Panhellenic community

UW Panhellenic set up a meeting with King County Public Health and the UW environmental health and safety (EHS) department Tuesday evening for sorority members living in Greek houses and live-out facilities. The meeting discussed the current outbreak of 242 cases of COVID-19 across 17 chapters in the Greek Community and what members can do to stop the spread.
“We’re slowing down; we hope this trend continues,” senior director of EHS Katia Harb said. “But I don’t think that we’re at a point where we’re all comfortable saying that it’s over or it’s contained yet, because it’s still too early to tell.”
The panel of public health professionals answered questions about housing requirements in both live-in and live-out facilities. One clarification made was how students in houses with multiple roommates can stay safe.
“For the purposes of congregate housing — shared housing like sorority houses or live-outs where you’re all sharing communal facilities with each other — your household is defined as your bedroom,” program manager at Seattle & King County Public Health Rachel Gunsalus said.
Gunsalus encourages mask-wearing, sanitization, and keeping 6 feet of distance between roommates in communal living spaces like kitchens, bathrooms, and living rooms, as well as keeping windows open to increase ventilation and disinfecting door knobs.
“Our bubble is not actually just one bubble,” Gunsalus said. “It’s like ten different bubbles with little Venn diagrams overlapping in different ways.”
Another topic of discussion was how to safely interact with significant others. Gunsalus recognized that mental health issues are popping up and that one of the most comforting ways to address these feelings is to spend time with loved ones. Yet, there are safer ways to go about doing that.
“You want to be really mindful of sharing space with a partner where you’re probably not going to wear a mask all the time,” Gunsalus said. “It’s your responsibility that your friends that you live with, or your sorority members, don’t get whatever COVID, flu, or other germs, and that you’re not bringing that home to your sorority members.”
With that in mind, it is imperative that students avoid any gathering of over 10 people, inside or outside, with less than 6 feet of distance. Panhellenic President Genevieve Pritchard urges members to use the anonymous referral form to report misconduct in the community.
The form allows for anonymity, but also gives room for evidence of the event to be added. If the member chooses to reveal their identity to allow for further questioning about the incident, their identity will still remain anonymous to the general public.
Pritchard highlighted a couple options that would follow after a violation is reported. Sometimes, Panhellenic will hold an informal discussion with the chapter president to give them a warning. Other times, Panhellenic will hold a formal discussion with the VP of Standards and Accountability, representation from the chapter with the alleged infraction, and a mediator from student conduct.
Some cases may even be referred to UW’s Student Conduct Code office for follow up.
“Panhellenic’s role is really to handle chapter conduct,” assistant Director of Fraternity & Sorority Life Karen Clegg said. “We will discuss individual action, or small group action, because as sorority women, you all know that your individual action reflects on [the] organization, but that is also where Community Standards is more likely to get involved.”
The ability to shut down chapters for willful violations of the public health guidelines was also addressed at the meeting.
“The Greek chapter houses and chapters are private — we don’t own them, we have an affiliation with them — so the university isn’t necessarily going to shut them down,” Harb said.
“In partnership with Public Health Seattle King County, we have issued communications to the chapters, as well as the national chapters, outlining the expectations for public health and safety, and if people do not follow those guidelines, there are punitive measures that can be implemented, such as public health orders,” Harb said.
