UW Medicine furloughing 1,500 staffers

UW Medicine announced temporary furloughs for 1,500 non-union staffers for one to eight weeks Monday as the organization feels the financial effects of COVID-19.
The staffers, which include employees across UW Medicine’s vast hospital system and those who volunteered to be furloughed, will maintain their benefits, such as health insurance, throughout the furlough period.
Union workers may also face furloughs as management comes to the bargaining table this week to negotiate with the unions over the impacts of UW Medicine’s plans.
The UW Housestaff Association, which represents resident physicians, is currently in negotiations with UW Medicine as they push for better pay and working conditions. About 100 employees participated in a demonstration last week to protest the furloughs.
“Any actions that impact our workforce, even temporarily, are taken only when all other options have been exhausted,” Dr. Paul Ramsey, UW Medicine CEO, said in a press release. “While there are still many unknowns ahead, we believe furloughs combined with the other steps we have taken will put us in the best position to preserve jobs and continue to support the excellence of UW Medicine’s clinical, research and education programs.”
UW Medicine has been on the frontlines of the pandemic locally with its leading testing capabilities and across the country with its oft-cited pandemic modeling.
Lisa Brandenburg, president of UW Medicine hospitals and clinics, said the hospital was choosing to take more furloughs in the administrative and back office staff and prioritizing clinical workers.
UW Medicine’s Valley Medical Center in Renton had already implemented staffing changes and furlough reductions, while the School of Medicine is now working to finalize plans to reduce its expenses.
UW Medicine last week reported expected financial losses of more than half a billion dollars by September due to the suspension of elective procedures and the costs endemic to COVID-19, which includes diagnostic testing and personal protective equipment.
UW Medical Center lost $50 million in April alone, largely due to elective procedures which dropped operating room volume by 65%, UW Medicine chief medical officer Timothy Dellit said in a May 8 town hall.
Amid the staffing changes, UW Medicine is seeking reimbursements from federal and state programs to make up for lost revenue as well as reducing or eliminating all discretionary expenses. Senior staff members have also taken salary reductions and hiring restrictions have been implemented in an effort to reduce costs.
Dellit said in the town hall that the hospital system has received money from the federal government through the stimulus package passed in late March, but that “it definitely does not make up the difference there.”
“This is a hard decision,” Brandenburg said. “We didn’t want to need to do this, but it’s critical that we do this to maintain financial stability."
Reach News Editor Jake Goldstein-Street and Science Editor Ash Shah at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GoldsteinStreet @itsashshah
