$36,500 paid out to students by ASUW, says finance director at May 14 meeting

Just after the results of the 2020 ASUW elections were announced May 14, the ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) convened via Zoom for their weekly meeting. Throughout the brief conference, several members of the BOD expressed pride in the work they had done individually and as a group over the course of the year, and gratitude to their fellow BOD members for working with them.
Residential Community Student Association director of government affairs, Mia Belting, reported the entity would soon be making recommendations to Housing & Food Services regarding mixed-gender housing based on student responses to a survey sent out about the matter.
Finance and budget director, Trevor Hunt, briefed the BOD on money dispersed through the Husky Pride Fund scholarship foundation for emergency aid during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As of today, $36,500 has been distributed to 39 recipients, ranging from $250 to $1,200 per student grant,” Hunt said.
Director of campus partnerships, Brianna Asman, asked for help in promoting ASUW volunteer opportunities which include the Campus Sustainability Fund Committee and the Hall Health Focus Group.
Giuliana Conti, president of the Graduate and Professional Student Senate, said that recordings from last week’s Outsmart Today’s Job Market symposium have been posted online for public viewing.
Daniella Calasanz Miño, director of programming, announced that Rainy Dawg Radio continues to live-stream on their Instagram weekly on Fridays at 5 p.m.
The BOD will continue to hold meetings via Zoom video conferencing Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. Links and phone numbers to join the conference can be found 24 hours in advance on the ASUW records site. To access them, select the “Board of Directors” dropdown, then the “2019-20 Board of Directors” dropdown. Then, open the “Agendas” menu and select the most recent entry. The links and numbers will be at the bottom of the document under the Zoom header.
