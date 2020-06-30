UW Population Health Initiative launches COVID-19 equity research grants

The UW Population Health Initiative has established the COVID-19 population health equity research grant program, which will fund research projects aimed at addressing the needs of communities of color in the wake of the ongoing pandemic.
The funding call comes in acknowledgment of the disproportionate impact that COVID-19 has had on communities of color, creating new challenges or exacerbating existing inequalities.
“COVID-19 landed on top of pre-existing health disparities in communities of color that were already causing huge inequities,” Dr. Ali Mokdad, chief strategy officer of population health and professor of health metrics sciences, said in a June 25 statement.
Such issues of inequity fall under the purview of the Population Health Initiative. Founded by President Ana Mari Cauce in 2016, the initiative works to address challenges of human health, environmental resilience, and social and economic equity.
Through funding projects that explore inequities in the health of communities of color, the initiative hopes to promote equity and foster direct collaboration between UW researchers and communities of color.
Research projects must be developed in cooperation with a community-based organization representing a community of color. This partnership should inform researchers of community-identified needs and lead to the subsequent implementation of research findings.
“A holistic, interdisciplinary, and community-based approach to addressing these disparities is the best path forward for improving population health equity,” Mokdad wrote. “We believe this grant program will support the launch of a range of innovative research projects.”
This funding marks the initiative’s third COVID-related grant program, following the COVID-19 rapid response and the COVID-19 economic recovery research grant programs in the past few months.
Research under this funding call will aim to bring about new information about the impacts of COVID-19 on communities of color and working to mitigate or reverse these effects.
The program is open to UW faculty and research scientists across all three campuses. Applicants are required to submit a letter of support from the community organization they plan to collaborate with to show that the projects were developed in partnership with a community of color.
“We’re looking for projects where researchers are really partnering with these communities and they’re co-developing those project ideas,” Derek Fulwiler, director of strategy and communications of the Population Health Initiative, said.
Awards of up to $20,000 are available to fund project expenses, but applicants are encouraged to request the minimum amount needed to maximize the number of projects that may be funded.
Projects will be evaluated by the executive council of the initiative based on project clarity, appropriateness, and feasibility. Projects will also be evaluated based on the substantiveness of the collaboration and the engagement of the community partner involved in the project.
“We think that having that intense dialogue to support that co-creation will lead to more powerful project ideas,” Fulwiler said.
The application for the grant program opened June 23 and will close July 31, with grants awarded by mid-August. Awardees will then have five months to either complete a project or prepare a foundational pilot that can develop into a larger project through this initial funding.
The short time to complete the research reflects the urgency surrounding issues of inequity that have been worsened by the pandemic.
“We’re not going to be able to eliminate those disparities during this pandemic, but we must do everything we can to both prevent the disparities from widening and to begin addressing root causes like systemic racism,” Mokdad said.
Reach reporter Ellie Pakzad at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ElliePakzad
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.