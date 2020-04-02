Executive Dow Constantine teaches controversies, tough choices, and public policy

King County Executive Dow Constantine was feeling reminiscent when he sat down with UW President Ana Marie Cauce last fall. As a third generation UW alumnus, he voiced a longing to visit campus more often to which Cauce plainly suggested, why not teach a course here instead? And so was born GEN ST 297: Controversies, Tough Choices, and Public Policy, a leadership class taught by Constantine this quarter.
Currently serving his third term in office, Constantine boasts an impressive resume of public service well suited to teaching the class. He was elected to the state House of Representatives in 1996 where he served two terms before another as a state senator. From 2002 through 2009, Constantine served as a King County Council member.
As King County Executive since 2009, Constantine has administered many civil projects dedicated to improving the welfare of constituents with an emphasis on public health and economic empowerment since the 2008 recession and environmental sustainability.
It is these issues that students in GEN ST 297 will get to tackle and propose their own policy initiatives once a week. Topics include the establishment of the Children and Family Justice Center for youth detention, light rail service expansion, and the Clean Water Healthy Habitat initiative.
Constantine figured the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic would likely be added as a topic as well given its particularly early and severe impact on the Seattle area.
Another large component of Constantine’s leadership class will be several guest lectures from civic leaders around the community. He hopes that by bringing in different perspectives from around the community and county government, students will gain a deeper understanding of the many elements factoring into public policy.
Constantine also hopes that these guest lectures will also serve as networking opportunities for his students, potentially leading to valuable internships and job-shadowing opportunities in public service.
Ultimately, Constantine hopes this class will help students learn the true meaning of leadership and develop skills to take with them wherever they go in the future, from understanding their own strengths to navigating the values of the community, learning through active engagement, and understanding the humility of acknowledging that sometimes you just don’t have all the answers.
“Most people see leadership in two ways,” Constantine said. “First, as a one-way relationship where the leader just directs everyone else. Second, as just sticking a finger in the air and seeing which way the wind blows, following the crowd so to speak. In reality, leadership is being receptive to the concerns of the community and using your own judgment in choosing the best pathway forward for everyone.”
GEN ST 297 is designed as a class that Constantine wished he could have taken himself back in university to better equip similarly ambitious students for the complexities of community leadership, and it’s a class he hopes to offer for several quarters to come.
“I hope students will come out [of the class] with greater understanding of leadership and service to the community,” Constantine said. “Or at the very least, an ‘in’ to some internship opportunity of similar value.”
Reach contributing writer Katherine Lin at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @linkat18
