More than 800 students withdraw from UW amid coronavirus

COVID-19 has shaped students’ lives in numerous ways, from where they live to how they socialize and study. But for more than 800 UW students, it has meant withdrawing from spring quarter altogether.
As of April 5, 813 students have decided not to take classes during spring quarter, an increase of 323 students from the same period last year, according to UW spokesperson Victor Balta, who declined to speculate on the reasons for the steep increase.
At least part of this is due to a feeling among students that they’re paying too much tuition to be receiving an online education needed to comply with social distancing to blunt the spread of COVID-19.
An online petition for a partial tuition refund has drawn around 14,000 signatures since mid-March, arguing that students shouldn’t have to pay fees for resources they can’t use, such as the IMA.
When the UW first made the decision to switch to an online-only format for spring quarter, ASUW student senator Alex Davidson sent out a survey to gauge student reactions to this change.
He began working on the Student Academic and Financial Emergency Relief (SAFER) Act, the highlight being a 12.9% reduction for all tuition statements across the board.
When drafting the legislation, Davidson and his team looked at all different tuition payment levels to see what proportion of the cost was made of “facility fees,” which includes “brick and mortar type upkeep.”
For in-state students — which make up 73% of the undergraduate population — this comes out to 12.9% of tuition.
According to Davidson, percentage levels vary depending on payment level so they chose to go with this flat rate for all students as opposed to targeting specific fees to avoid certain programs from potentially being cut.
Since tuition statements have already been sent out for spring quarter, the SAFER Act is asking the UW Board of Regents to issue a refund equivalent to 12.9% of spring quarter’s costs for both in-state and out-of-state students.
Balta said in an email “tuition and required fees for spring quarter 2020 are not changing,” as the university has had to invest in technology and other services to “support the UW community in these extraordinary times.” He also argues that, no matter the style of learning, a degree from the UW still has the same value and the same professors with the same expertise are still teaching the classes.
The U-PASS fee, governed by a committee of students, was suspended and refunded for spring quarter after regional transit agencies such as King County Metro and Sound Transit announced they wouldn’t be collecting fares during the crisis.
The SAFER Act, which was officially submitted March 24, also calls for the halting of all late payment fees for tuition and housing along with extensions for the payment of both while students scramble to pay as they lose jobs and some find new housing arrangements.
With many campus resources closing, hourly student employees have either been laid off or are working remotely. The SAFER Act demands that all on-campus employees receive compensation — regardless of whether the employee is working remotely, in-person, or not at all — for work as if they continued to work during spring quarter on campus.
Davidson is also the founder of the UW’s COVID-19 Advocacy Coalition.
“The goal of our group is to not only advocate for student rights during this difficult and confusing time, but to also provide resources and assistance to students in need,” Angelyne Ngo, a member of the coalition group, said.
The group, which includes several ASUW senators, used the data from survey responses to compile a report detailing student opinions and reactions to COVID-19.
“They like to push this narrative of wanting their students to tackle challenges and pursue progress and create a world of good,” Davidson said. “But we as students cannot do that if we are being put into a financial burden because of the university.”
Reach Science Editor Ash Shah and News Editor Jake Goldstein-Street at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @itsashshah @GoldsteinStreet
