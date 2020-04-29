U-District Partnership pilots nighttime patrol program amid coronavirus business closures

The U-District Partnership’s (UDP) four-week pilot program aimed at protecting local businesses from property crime during the state’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order will wrap up next week.
The program added a wellness and safety patrol for five hours every night between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. to increase security while businesses may be left unattended due to COVID-19-related business closures.
The additional security is intended to deter property crime and provide resources to those who may be having a mental health crisis, according to UDP Clean and Safe Program manager Marcus Johnson.
“We’re out there just trying to support our businesses during this time that we have reduced eyes and ears on streets,” Johnson said. “So we’ve been out there helping to keep an eye and ear on businesses and property around the U-District and then also helping people who have been in crises in the middle of the night.”
UDP has contracted with Aries Security to conduct sporadic five-hour patrol shifts, so as to not establish a predictable routine. While this patrol has not been a substitute for 911 services, Aries Security has been coordinating efforts with the Seattle Police Department and other local social services like ROOTS Young Adult Shelter and the People’s Harm Reduction Alliance, according to Johnson.
Some 92% of reported crime in the U-District this year has been property crime like theft and burglary. Less than 8% is violent crime like aggravated assault, according to the City of Seattle’s most recent data.
Crime data for the month of April has not been updated, so it is unclear whether the enactment of Gov. Jay Inslee’s order for enforcement in late March may have had an impact on crime in the U-District.
According to Johnson, night patrols have helped several individuals undergoing mental health or other crises connect with resources.
“Like last night or a couple of nights before, they witnessed an older gentleman taking a tumble and face-planting and got all busted up and they were able to call the medics and help them out,” he said.
The U-District is one of 10 business improvement areas in Seattle. UDP is funded by local businesses and other stakeholders to facilitate the upkeep of the area.
The program, which has been running since April 9, is scheduled to end May 7, two days after Inslee’s initial stay-at-home proclamation is set to expire. However, Inslee has indicated that many of the current restrictions will continue after that date.
The UDP board is set to evaluate the continuation of this program. According to Johnson, its extension would depend on funding and on which stay-at-home regulations remain in place.
This program supplements UDP’s regular Ambassador Program which has been running since July 2017. Ambassadors work Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to help businesses with security issues. On Saturdays, Ambassadors work from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with the U-District farmers market, which reopened April 18.
The Ambassador Program has also been running regularly throughout the pilot program, working as extra eyes on the street, reporting cleaning needs, helping visitors find their way, and providing information about local social services.
The economic development committee is set to meet via Zoom on May 7 at 3 p.m.
Reach reporter Emma Scher at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @emma_scherr
