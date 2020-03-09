A history of pandemics at the UW

The front page of the Oct. 4, 1918, edition of The Seattle Star featured what’s known in the newspaper business as a hammer headline, declaring in massive, all-caps letters: “Austria Rocks!” to accompany the following pages of content on World War I. On the left side of the page, below the hammer, in letters much smaller, sat another headline: “Spanish Flu Takes First Victims Here.”

The next day, above the hammer, above even The Star’s own name, there was an urgent update about how mayor Ole Hanson ordered theaters, schools, and churches closed as “sudden spread of Spanish Influenza forces city officials to take drastic steps.”

Over the coming days, that space of the front page seemed to be reserved for influenza updates. By Oct. 10, the top of The Star’s front page was given to instructions from the National Conference of Army, Navy, and Civilian Doctors, including a 10-step process of what to do if you were sick.

Influenza had come to Seattle through the UW. As September ended, a train of cadets from Philadelphia — one of the cities hit hardest by the disease — arrived at the naval camp that had just been set up on the shores of Lake Washington, en route to Camp Lewis in Tacoma. In the first week of October, George Dewey Allain became the first to die on campus.

With the specter of the Great War hanging over all facets of life, many newspapers had to deal with censorship, including reporting on the pandemic. At the UW, which briefly became as much of a naval base as it was a college, The Daily didn’t print anything about the disease until Nov. 7, when it ran the headline “[UW] wins fight with ‘flu’ on campus.”

The article credited quarantines for beating the virus. Lewis and Clark Halls, which at the time were women’s dorms, were converted into impromptu hospitals; the Nov. 18 edition of The Daily featured pictures of the building with the headline: “We’re in the army now.” The university did its best to keep cadets on campus and all students off it, asking non-cadets to stay home, canceling non-military classes, and posting armed guards at campus entrances to keep visitors out. According to the piece, out of 1,700 cases of influenza, there were 33 deaths, “as far as is known one of the smallest death rates among the training camps in the country.”

It was also more than a little premature. The Nov. 18 paper also ran an article about how there wouldn’t be any dances scheduled to limit the spread of the disease. On Dec. 4, the paper ran a reminder: “Those with colds must stay home.”

On Jan. 6, The Daily reported that junior Ruth Mays was the first enrolled UW student to die of influenza.

By that point, though, the wave of pandemic was slowing down as quarantines took effect. Lewis and Clark went back to being dorms for students by the spring.

Ninety-one years later, another pandemic flu came to Seattle in the form of swine flu. Before fall quarter started, there were two confirmed cases of the H1N1 virus at a sorority, and WSU saw the largest outbreak on a college campus in the nation. As school began, the university began handing out “student flu care kits,” plastic bags with Tylenol, disposable thermometers, throat lozenges, and hand sanitizer.

As a vaccine for H1N1 was developed, Campus Health Services ordered enough doses for all 40,000 members of the University to combat the virus. There were no reported deaths on the UW’s campus.

