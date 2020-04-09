UW announces Jodi Sandfort as new dean of the Evans School

Provost Mark Richards named Jodi Sandfort as the dean of the Daniel J. Evans School of Public Policy & Governance earlier this month. She is set to take the role in 2021 upon approval by the Board of Regents.
Sandfort is currently a professor at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota and chair of the school’s leadership & management area. Sandfort is an expert in social policy, including the relationships between governments and nonprofit groups, and public policy implementation.
“My career has moved back and forth between the world of higher education and professional practice,” Sandfort said. “I do work in social policy, particularly policies designed to make the lives of families living with low incomes more stable and supported.”
Sandfort is also the founder and academic director of the Hubert Project, “a global initiative promoting interactive teaching and learning through the use of multimedia materials,” her bio reads. As dean, Sandfort hopes to bring this initiative to the Evans school.
“I have a background in using technology [and] enhanced and practice-based learning in professional education and leadership development,” Sandfort said. “I am really committed to making the university a gathering place for important public policy questions and conversations, as I have done a lot of that work, along with just supporting relevant and rigorous research.”
Sandfort is also the founder and academic director of the Future Services Institute, “an applied research and training center focused on public service redesign,” according to her bio. She said the institute does a lot of work with governments to redesign their programming to be more effective and incorporate more human centered design.
Sandfort has chosen to take this next step in her career as she strives to be a part of growing and strengthening public affairs at the UW. Sandfort firmly believes that public affairs education is critical to solving complex societal issues currently facing the world.
“Seattle and Washington state is really an innovation hub throughout the country and UW has an amazing public policy and governance school, it is one of the top five in the country,” Sandfort said. “The combination of their good reputation and the faculty who are doing a lot of engaged work in the community; that felt like a really good fit for me.”
Sandfort earned a master’s degree in social work and a doctorate in political science and social work from the University of Michigan, along with a bachelor’s degree in history and women’s studies from Vassar College. Prior to her role at the University of Minnesota in 2006, she was an assistant professor of public administration at the Maxwell School at Syracuse University.
Sandfort has also authored numerous academic articles and reports informing policymakers on social welfare system design, early childhood education, and non-profit management.
Additionally, Sandfort holds a seat on the editorial boards of Nonprofit and Voluntary Sector Quarterly, the American Review of Public Administration, and the Journal of Public Affairs Education.
“What's exciting about public affairs education and policy and governance is this idea of theory to practice and honing strategy and leadership to respond to complexity,” Sandfort said. “So I think why I am really honored to be the next leader of the Evans school is because these are the skills that more and more people need to demonstrate given the problems we face today.”
