Second student tests positive for COVID-19

A second student residing in Lander Hall on West Campus has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease the coronavirus causes, according to a Friday afternoon email sent to residents.

“The student is recovering in isolation and we are providing support as they do so,” the email from the UW’s environmental health & safety (EH&S) department reads.

Following public health guidance, the student and anyone known to be in close contact with the student are self-isolating and monitoring symptoms for 14 days, according to the email. The student is self-isolating in their dorm "per Public Health protocols, and the roommates are also following Public Health protocols regarding monitoring and self-isolation," UW spokesperson Victor Balta added.

The student was tested Thursday and the university was notified of the positive result Friday, according to Balta, who said the student is doing well.

The apartment, rooms, and common areas of Lander Hall that the student has visited since showing symptoms on Wednesday have been disinfected and cleaned.

This is the second student living on West Campus to be announced to have tested positive in as many days as a graduate student in Mercer Court became the first student with a confirmed case of the coronavirus Thursday.

Based on the information in this case, the EH&S department considers the risk of transmission to be low. Balta noted, however, that community transmission of the virus continues to rise locally as Washington passed 500 confirmed cases Friday. The department has been in contact with the student and is coordinating with local health officials.

There are now three confirmed cases of the virus in the UW community, two in students and one in a employee at a nearby office space.

The email reminds students to stay home if they develop symptoms of the coronavirus, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, and contact Hall Health. They should then notify EH&S’s Employee Health Center.

Most people with COVID-19 develop only mild to moderate illness and don't require medical care. Those with underlying health conditions or are older are at a higher risk from the virus.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

