UW startup creates smoothie powder to reduce food waste

The 2050 Company, a startup developed by a team of UW students, has created an instant smoothie powder out of rescued produce to prevent food waste.
“Our mission is to make food for the future,” Austin Hirsh, founder of the 2050 Company, said. “There’s really no longer any room in the food industry for waste, because our population is growing.”
According to the World Wildlife Fund, between the years 2012 and 2050, humanity is predicted to produce as much food as the past 8,000 years of agriculture combined. And around a third of the world’s food produced today is thrown away. This food waste leads to deforestation, unnecessary water usage, and accounts for around 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Reducing food waste is one of the leading ways to reduce carbon dioxide emissions between 2020 and 2050, according to Project Drawdown.
Hirsh originally wanted to create a smoothie powder for the sake of convenience. Making a smoothie after every workout required buying a lot of produce, which then took up a lot of space.
One day, he visited a friend’s apartment who had purchased produce from Imperfect Foods which delivers food to its customers that would have otherwise been wasted such as surplus food or produce with cosmetic imperfections. This inspired Hirsh to use his smoothie powder idea to also reduce food waste.
The instant smoothie powder, called the 2050 Smoothie, can be prepared by blending it with ice and water. The 2050 Smoothie is made from freeze dried and powdered produce, and the slim packets can last for two years in the pantry. Freeze drying the fruit eliminates food waste by preventing the fruit from going bad, and powdering the fruit removes the cosmetic flaws that prevented the fruit from making it to the grocery shelves.
“Essentially, when you freeze dry fruit, all that happens is it removes the water,” Hirsh said. “It leaves everything else, all the flavor and the nutrients.”
Hera Ivarsdottir, a nutritional specialist on the team, said around 98% of the nutrition from fresh fruit is maintained in freeze dried fruit. The 2050 Smoothie also has no artificial ingredients or added sugar.
Another member of the team, Tanner Kooistra, had joined because she had already been using smoothies to mask the taste of her supplements.
“Having a powder that has the same taste that could override the kind of gross taste of the supplements, while offering the same benefits of a fresh fruit smoothie, was something that was really interesting to me, was something I wanted to see actually come to reality,” Kooistra said.
Kooistra also researches some of the environmental impacts of the 2050 Smoothie, including which packaging minimizes the company’s impact, how much carbon dioxide emissions are reduced by transporting freeze dried produce as opposed to fresh or frozen, and how the 2050 Smoothie impacts food waste.
“We get a lot of questions about our name, and why we’re the 2050 Company,” Hirsh said. “It really is what brings our mission of sustainability to the forefront. It’s also just kind of a fun brand name to play around with planning these events and promotions.”
On May 2 (“2050” backward in date format) the company launched its first pop-up event, which lasted for 20 hours and 50 minutes. During this event, it sold its only current flavor, Rainier Berry, which is made from bananas, strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries. For every 10 smoothies sold, the company donated one smoothie to doctors and nurses on the COVID-19 frontlines, hoping it will be a convenient way for them to get their daily dose of fruit.
Although they had planned to launch their product physically, through local businesses and the Greek community on campus, the COVID-19 pandemic led the team to take advantage of different opportunities. The supply chain has struggled, causing more produce to go to waste, while nonperishable foods began to sell out, Hirsh said. In addition, more people were buying healthy foods, and buying groceries online.
“All of those trends actually worked in our favor, and it was kind of a perfect time to launch the 2050 smoothie,” Hirsh said.
The plan is to do another pop-up sale in the near future, to begin introducing the product with new flavors. Eventually, the team will launch their Kickstarter.
Kade Eckert, the final member of the team, boils down the 2050 Company to three aspects: sustainability, convenience, and nutrition.
“[We are] creating food for the future, not only the future of our planet,” Eckert said, “but the future of people, of consumers, the lives around them, and the lives of those that they love.”
