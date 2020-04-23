UW researchers predict the week of May 26 as earliest WA could ease social distancing measures

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an independent research center within UW Medicine, projected in an April 21 estimation update that Washington may be able to ease its COVID-19 social distancing policies under a set of conditions the week of May 26.
Early on in the crisis, IHME has provided national and state projections for the peak dates for daily deaths and hospital resource use, as well as total deaths through early August. According to the projections, Washington faced its peak deaths per day April 6, and its peak hospital resource use April 5.
The latest IHME estimation update comes as governors across the country work to determine when to reduce some of their current social distancing measures and reopen areas of their economies, some of whom are working in pacts in order to do so. The update’s data visualization map assigns each state the earliest threshold for when it might be able to begin relaxing current social distancing restrictions, with dates ranging from the week of May 1 to June 8 or later.
In addition to the projections for easing social distancing, the update also includes other developments in the center’s projections, including the implementation of population-level mobility data, quantifying peaks in daily deaths, updating the death model, and predicting the points at which infections will fall below one per 1,000,000 across states.
According to the update, social distancing measures can be eased by states within their given threshold dates provided there are specific conditions for containment that will be met: limiting the size of gatherings, isolation, testing, and contact tracing. The center predicts that if these conditions are upheld, Washington and other states could be under the “1 prevalent infection per 1,000,000 threshold” in mid-May.
IHME acknowledged these are initial projections for easing social distancing measures and, just as the center has done with previous projections, it will continuously update these dates according to new data on how the virus is affecting communities worldwide and how communities have responded as a result.
In an April 17 press briefing,UW professor and IHME founder and director Christopher Murray said the timeframe for when states might be able to ease social distancing measures “is clearly at the forefront of policy discussion at the state level.”
Murray explained that to form these projections, the IHME researchers employ their current forecasting for each state to determine at what point community infection rates would be low enough to ease certain measures through implementing further testing and contact tracing to limit the potential for a resurgence of the virus in a community.
“We’re in a very uncertain time in terms of understanding the risk of resurgence because there are many aspects to the COVID epidemic that we don’t really understand,” Murray said, citing the differences in the trajectories and cases between Washington, New York, and Louisiana.
The projected dates are likely to change as IHME gains more understanding of how quickly case numbers and deaths decline after states reach their peaks. Murray said the projections may also change due to the rates at which states increase their capacities for testing and contact tracing, saying, “Greater capacity means that it might be reasonable to relax sooner and handle a bigger case load in the community.”
An additional factor Murray addressed is the concern surrounding the potential reimportation of COVID-19 cases from other states, advising that state decision-making should include the risk of virus reimportation from nearby states with higher numbers of cases.
In an April 21 address, Gov. Jay Inslee said that while many of the restrictions will not be lifted before the previously set May 4 date, the state’s “likely decline in the spread of COVID-19” together with health monitoring projections, may allow for progress in easing certain restrictions in the coming weeks. Inslee said the recovery process entails increased testing, isolation of individual cases, and contact tracing by a team of 1,500 workers by the second week of May.
“Each state is different,” Murray said in an April 17 news release. “Each state has a different public health system, and different capabilities. This is not a ‘one decision fits all’ situation.”
Reach reporter Jax Morgan at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jaxbmorgan
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.