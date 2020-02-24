‘Being left to the dust’: U District Partnership pushes for change at dismay of small businesses

In recent years, the U-District has seen the closure of small business after small business, notably Sureshot Espresso, University Seafood and Poultry, Pho Tran, and as of a week ago, Buerjia Chinese Sauerkraut Fish. On the other hand, there are new developments in the area and more on the way in the form of highrise towers.
At the forefront of these changes is the U District Partnership (UDP), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that functions as a quasi-neighborhood association, advocating for rezones in the U-District to bring development.
“The UDP ultimately took a stand years ago on whether the rezones are desirable or not,” Mark Crawford, interim executive director of the UDP, said.
The rezoning of property does not only mean that taller buildings are allowed to be built on that land but also reevaluates the property value and makes property taxes increase, oftentimes at the expense of the current tenants who have contracts that make them responsible for those taxes.
This came to the satisfaction of property owners but to the dismay of many small business owners on the Ave, including Rick McLaughlin, owner of Big Time Brewery.
“The fact that [the UDP] took a stance though they are supposed to represent the entire community shows that they are a group that doesn’t have small business’ best interests at heart,” McLaughlin said.
Meanwhile, property owners are able to increase rent prices in accordance with the new property values, even if their values reflect the potential value of the property and not the current building itself.
“How can a small business afford to pay for 24 stories of invisible tower?” McLaughlin said. “We’re seeing iconic business after iconic business shut down as a result. Small businesses are being left to the dust.”
McLaughlin, along with other small business owners, established the U District Small Business Association to give a voice to small business owners of the area. The group has criticized the UDP and their support of rezoning the Ave.
“It’s hard seeing businesses shut down all around you,” McLaughlin said. “In the past few years, I can count ten different places that have closed. There has to be something being done to help small businesses and not only the property owners.”
The UDP, though their board is made up of some small business owners, have done little to include the members of the U District Small Business Association in decision making, leaving little voice for business owners but a lot of sway for property owners, critics say.
“How are they engaging the property owners themselves in your effort?” UDP’s Crawford said about the group. “Their agenda of small business displacement on the lower part of the Ave and development threats. I understand that there are issues, but they are not convening all the stakeholders at the table.”
In addition to a few business owners and residents, the UDP board is made up of property owners who not only own land but are also associated with other property-owning organizations, like the University District Parking Association, the board of which includes Don Schulze of Schultzy's Sausages and Julie Willmes of the University Book Store.
“[The U District Small Business Association] members are trying to handcuff property owners of this area and keep them in stasis for an unknown amount of time,” Crawford said, dismissing the appeals of small businesses who fear that the U-District is being gentrified and redeveloped into an area of high-rise towers with little unique character to it.
“Our board members voted in support of rezoning the area, seeing it desirable to the district,” Crawford said. “We see it as valuable for economic development.”
Since the UDP is not a publically-run organization, community members do not have the right to elect board members even though they gain much of their funding from tax money. Yet, business owners who are paying into this group see themselves as unable to voice their opinions and had to resort to creating a somewhat rival organization.
Can anyone join the UDP board if they object to its actions? Crawford said no: “They have to support the decision of the board or they should leave.”
Rick McLaughlin laments the business closures and lends assistance to places that remain in the U-District while trying to preserve the unique character of the Ave.
“It’s hard seeing your friends’ businesses close up,” he said. “We need to let the little guy have the voice every now and then, and the UDP isn’t doing that for us.”
Reach reporter Timothy Phung at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @TimPhung
