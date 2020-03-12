UW graduate student tests positive for COVID-19

A graduate student, who lives in Mercer Court, has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease the coronavirus causes, according to an email sent to residents Thursday afternoon.
The student was screened March 11 at home and was last in the apartment complex March 7. The student informed the university of the positive result Thursday. They are now recovering at home, out-of-state, according to the announcement.
A later campus-wide email said the student was last on campus on March 6.
The apartment, rooms, and common areas of the building that the student occupied have been cleaned and disinfected.
The risk of transmission to the general community is considered low and the UW's environmental health & safety (EH&S) department has been in contact with the resident.
"Those known to be in close contact with the student are self-isolating and monitoring symptoms for 14 days per public health guidance," the announcement sent on behalf of the department said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consider close contact as being within six feet of someone with the virus for a prolonged period of time or having other forms of direct contact, such as being coughed on.
Students who develop symptoms of the coronavirus, which include shortness of breath, fever, and a cough, should contact their health care provider and notify the EH&S Employee Health Center.
Most people with COVID-19 develop only mild to moderate illness and don't require medical care. Those with underlying health conditions or are older are at a higher risk from the virus.
What this means for on-campus housing was not immediately clear. Other schools, such as Harvard College, have evacuated dormitories so as to blunt the spread of the virus. University spokesperson Victor Balta said "that is not happening now" at the UW but the situation is fluid so "we are not predicting or precluding any possibilities."
"The University’s Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases (ACCD) is not currently recommending additional measures beyond those that have already been indicated, but will continue to monitor the situation and advise the appropriate individuals or groups accordingly, should that change," Geoffrey Gottlieb, the interim chair of the ACCD, said in a campus-wide email Thursday evening.
This is the second positive test for the coronavirus in the UW community after an employee at a nearby office space was the first case at the university last week.
Gottlieb noted in his message that with increased testing, more cases of COVID-19 can be expected in the community.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
