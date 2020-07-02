COVID-19 cases in the Greek community pass 100

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Greek system continue to rise as the UW Interfraternity Council (IFC) reported that at least 105 residents have tested positive.
That number is self-reported across 15 houses, up from 38 cases just two days ago, according to the UW. The university is still verifying many of these cases and has confirmed 62 cases among fraternity house residents, as of Thursday at 11 a.m.
Additionally, four students who do not live in the fraternity houses but have been in close contact with the residents have also tested positive.
“It’s definitely, I’d say, for lack of a better term, shitty that this is happening,” IFC president Erik Johnson told The Daily on Wednesday. “But we’re working through it and I think we’re very well poised to get through this swiftly.”
Houses in the Greek community can be breeding grounds for the virus, as people live in close proximity. Chapters have set up self-isolation spaces with a private bathroom for students who test positive.
There are about 1,100 students living across 25 fraternity houses at the moment, down from upwards of 2,500 during normal periods, according to Johnson.
Students who are not currently staying in the Greek community are being advised to stay away until it is safe to return, according to a Sunday email from Johnson. Additionally, students who are immunocompromised or at higher risk of complications from the novel coronavirus have been advised to move elsewhere if they can do so safely.
Residents of the Greek community, as well as those who had been in close contact with them, were urged to get tested at a pop-up testing site that was established outside Madrona Hall.
The site is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for all members of the UW community as well as those with ties to the Greek community — chefs, contractors, or anyone living in the neighborhood.
Johnson said about 100 students were tested at the Madrona Hall site on Monday, and 300 on Tuesday. The testing site was extended an additional day to stay open through July 2.
“I’ve never quite seen a response as coordinated and multifaceted as this for really anything, granted this is an unprecedented situation so it kind of requires a big response,” Johnson said. “We’re actively working to fix this situation.”
Cases in the Greek community are expected to continue to rise as testing increases. Johnson expected that every person living in a house in the Greek system would have been tested by Wednesday or Thursday, allowing the community to get a full scope of the spread of the virus.
UW spokesperson Michelle Ma said the university expects to have an official case count by early next week.
The total number of confirmed cases across UW’s three campuses is now 155, according to the university’s environmental health & safety department. Nearly all of them (145) are associated with the Seattle campus. 105 of those cases are students, seven are faculty, and 33 are staff.
