‘Black sites’ and immigrant detention: What ICE is doing in Washington state

Last fall, six Seattleites — including current and former UW students — were arrested for demonstrating inside Sen. Maria Cantwell’s Seattle office for requesting that she take “a more active and public role in ending the ongoing abuses of immigrants at U.S. detention camps.”
In response to their Jan. 30 trial, an event was held at Thomson Hall Wednesday with Dr. Angelina Godoy, director of the UW Center for Human Rights, to inform the public about the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) practices in immigration detention centers.
The event was a call to action, not just for the six locals facing criminal charges, but against alleged mistreatment of immigrant children in places like the Tacoma Detention Center, one of the largest in the nation. The event also drew attention to what Godoy calls “black sites” — jails where people are held in secret — including Cowlitz County’s Youth Detention Facility in Longview, Washington.
Joining her was Dr. Scott Allen, a medical consultant for the Office of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) monitoring medical care in immigration detention facilities.
In 2018, Allen became a government whistleblower when he and his colleague sounded the alarm to the DHS Inspector General and Congress about “the risk of grave, imminent harm to children caused by the Trump administration’s expanded use of family detention under its ‘zero-tolerance’ immigration policy.”
Allen shared his experience working with children at family detention centers. In his 2018 whistleblower case he cited children who were experiencing rapid weight loss due to inadequate food. Also, because so many unvaccinated children were placed in vulnerable settings, the transmission of viruses was rapid.
A 16-month old baby was reported as suffering from a diarrheal illness. After an initial inspection from the hired medical staff, the mother of the baby was assured the baby would survive. But when Allen examined the child after a few days, the baby had lost 31.8% of its total body weight. He said that the baby miraculously lived, but was lucky given the circumstances.
“A child would have died [for] something that a first-year medical student could have diagnosed,” Allen said.
Godoy talked about a different dimension than what Allen touched on, speaking about the incarceration of immigrant children by ICE here in Washington state.
Under the Flores Settlement Agreement, upon taking immigrant minors into custody, the Immigration and Naturalization Service or the licensed program must maintain up-to-date records of minors held for longer than 72 hours, including biographical information and hearing dates.
Godoy requested these records from Cowlitz County’s Youth Detention Facility. She said that she found 15 immigrant children in custody longer than 72 hours between 2013 to 2018 at the detention facility and some of them had been held there up to a year.
But when Godoy retrieved the same records from ICE’s database, theirs said that only two children had been held in custody longer than 72 hours during that time period.
Soon after Cowlitz County issued a summons for Godoy to appear in court in what she sees as an attempt to quash her research, and her continued request for records. The case was moved to a federal court after ICE joined the prosecution.
Godoy and the UW Center for Human Rights discovered that Cowlitz County’s Youth Detention Facility is one of only three sites in the nation authorized to hold unaccompanied immigrant minors for ICE for a period over 72 hours.
It was only after Godoy appeared on an Anderson Cooper show that she received calls from lawyers who were representing children in Cowlitz, telling her that one day they would just be gone without notice.
“Was that kid sent back to his home country?” Godoy said. “Was that kid returned to his family? Nobody knows.”
In May 2019, the state passed the Washington Working Act, which mandates the sunsetting of facilities like Cowlitz by the end of 2021. But Godoy and Allen agree the act is not enough.
They asked everyone to contact their state lawmakers and lobby in favor of two bills moving through the Legislature — one concerning records requests to local agencies and another concerning private detention facilities.
“These are things you can do,” Godoy said. “These are things I think you should do, but I encourage you to consult your own conscience.”
Reach reporter Ray Alfonso at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlfonsoRaymondD
