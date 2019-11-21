Why do we need a Green New Deal?

Curious eyes and ears gathered in the University Bookstore on Tuesday night to engage in a conversation about climate change policy, centered around the new book “A Planet to Win: Why We Need A Green New Deal.”
Alyssa Battistoni, one of the co-authors of the book, is a political theorist and is currently an environmental fellow at Harvard University. Battistoni came to the University Bookstore to talk about “A Planet to Win,” why it was written, and how it addresses what could and should be part of the Green New Deal (GND).
Battistoni said that she was motivated to write the book because she was excited by a “real shift in politics” when the GND was introduced by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA) this past February. Having followed climate policy for years, Battistoni was excited to see a program that recognizes the interconnectedness of climate change to social problems.
The book sees the GND as a catalyst for radical change, tackling the climate emergency and rampant inequality at the same time. Battistoni explained that “radical” in this context means addressing the very root of climate change.
Reminiscent of former President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal, which made economic and labor reforms to combat the effects of the Great Depression, the GND has been met with backlash for appearing to be bold and radical.
Battistoni noted that she would not have named the policy the “Green New Deal,” because it creates nostalgia and necessitates a need to go back and redo, and because the New Deal excluded and harmed millions of poor Americans and American people of color.
Individualized climate politics, said Battistoni, will not curb climate change. She explained that the GND should be thought of as a multi-decade project and that the effort has to be done collectively.
A question was raised by an attendee about the international reach of the program. Although the GND is a domestic program, climate change is a global problem. Part of “A Planet to Win” discusses how a GND in the United States can strengthen climate justice movements worldwide.
“The [United States] can’t solve this problem alone,” Battistoni said. “The international is always present in the domestic.”
Battistoni identified mass popular support as one of the most important factors for driving climate action and policy forward.
“We need a Green New Deal that changes the rules in ways that benefit people’s lives in the immediate future, that connects the project of decarbonizing to the project of meeting social needs from jobs to housing, and that can build real support for climate action,” Battistoni said.
Reach contributing writer Nhung Phan at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @nhvngphan
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.