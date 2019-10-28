Greeks Take Action: Deputy Title IX coordinator demystifies sexual assault reporting process

Every seat in the chapter room of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon house was filled just minutes before this year’s first community meeting of Greeks Take Action (GTA), but attendees kept on coming. No one was expecting such a large audience. The GTA team pushed up the room divider, filled every empty space with additional chairs, and pulled couches over so that all attendees had a seat.
Panhellenic president Sajal Sanan estimated that about 100 people attended the meeting.
“The Title IX reporting process is something that is really unfamiliar and something not really talked about, so I think that drew in a lot of people who were curious,” Sanan said.
Mags Aleks, the deputy Title IX coordinator of the UW and speaker of the night, was there to explain the process of reporting and investigating sexual assault as well as inform students of resources such as confidential advocates.
Before introducing Aleks, the GTA team presented a list of staggering statistics about sexual assault on campus collected by the UW climate survey of spring 2016.
One of the facts reported that only 18% of students who had been sexually assaulted since enrollment at the UW reported it. Another showed that, since enrolled at the UW, 23% of students experienced some form of sexual assault, and 43.3% of these cases were affiliated with the Greek community.
Presented along with these facts was the warning that the week of Halloween, or Halloweek, is within the red zone. The red zone is the first six weeks of the school year in which women are most likely to be sexually assaulted.
The GTA team explained that Halloweek is a time where there are higher numbers of parties in which people outside of the UW and the Greek system attend, and the chaos of the holiday setting can make it more challenging for people to look out for their peers.
In her presentation, Aleks highlighted SafeCampus, and confidential advocates at LiveWell or UWPD as essential sources that students can reach out to if they or someone they know experience sexual assault, sexual harassment, relationship or intimate partner violence, or stalking.
SafeCampus is the UW’s violence-prevention and response program that can be reached 24/7.
Aleks suggested that a good option is to speak to an advocate first and discuss the options of reporting. Students can reach confidential advocates at the UW by making appointments with LiveWell or UWPD.
Confidential advocates can support survivors with coaching, safety planning, and requesting classroom accommodations in the case of a hostile learning environment. They can also assist in making changes in housing, obtaining civil protection order, accompanying students to make reports and attending hearings, and other helpful accommodations.
Formal complaints are made to different offices depending on the identity of the perpetrator. Complaints about students can be made to the Title IX Investigation Office.
Students who contact the Title IX Investigation Office will be guided to schedule an intake meeting in person or over the phone. The student can bring a support person, such as a confidential advocate or an attorney with them. At this meeting, the investigator will work with the student on the details of the incident that was reported and will evaluate whether or not the Student Conduct Code was violated. The investigator will then discuss next steps, which can include an investigation.
Complaints about faculty or other academic personnel or staff are made to the University Complaint Investigation and Resolution Office. Complaints about staff can also be made to UW Human Resources. Crime reports can be made to UWPD or SPD.
Sanan believes that it is important that Aleks can talk to students and get them involved in conversations about the reporting process because they can then pass on what they know to other peers.
“If we can train each other to be good bystanders and to really be educated peers, then that is, I think, one of the best ways we can help each other when the situation arises to make sure people are connected to the right resources,” Sanan said.
Reach contributing writer Nhung Phan at development@dailyuw.com.
