UW Medicine has vaccinated over 13,000 people against COVID-19

UW Medicine has administered over 13,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, according to spokesperson Susan Gregg. A majority of these have gone to health care workers and clinical staff, and nearly 2,500 doses went to emergency responders.
There are currently two vaccines that have been approved in the United States — the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the Moderna vaccine — with many others still in development.
Washington state is currently in Phase 1A of its vaccine rollout plan, which is focused on immunizing health care workers. This plan prioritizes rolling out the vaccine first to high-risk workers and first responders, followed by clinical staff in nursing homes and facilities with senior patients, and eventually expanding to all health care workers.
“Two of our hospitals are mainly vaccinating with Pfizer and then we’ve got two hospitals that are vaccinating with Moderna,” Dr. Shireesha Dhanireddy, medical director of Harborview Medical Center's Infectious Diseases Clinic, said in an update from UW Medicine about the rollout.
Both vaccines currently require two doses to be administered: 21 days apart for the Pfizer vaccine, and 28 days apart for the Moderna vaccine.
UW Medicine health care workers who received the Pfizer vaccine when it was first approved — one week before the Moderna vaccine was authorized — have already begun receiving the second dose, according to Dhanireddy.
Administering only one dose is a strategy currently being used in the United Kingdom as a public health measure, in an effort to get some level of immunity in more people, before a second dose is given out.
“Typically when you give a vaccine, there’s a minimum interval between the first and second dose, not necessarily a maximum interval,” Dhanireddy said.
This minimal interval gives the body time to create an initial immune response before it is boosted by the second dose.
Dhanireddy said that even though one dose is enough to generate a significant level of antibodies by the time someone is due for a second round, until more research is done and data is analyzed from vaccine responses, UW Medicine will stick to the two-dose method as directed by the emergency use authorization of the vaccine.
So far, about 4.8 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine across the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“There’s so few reactions that have occurred that are severe, allergic reactions to this vaccine out of the millions who have received [it] so far,” Dhanireddy said. “The vast majority of people should not be concerned — even if they have a history of allergies to oral medications or food — that they would have any issues with this vaccine.”
Reach News Editor Ash Shah at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @itsashshah
