UW Medicine has vaccinated over 13,000 people against COVID-19

Seattle, WA (98195)

Today

Heavy rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Heavy rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.