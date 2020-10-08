UW partners with Johns Hopkins to host the Coronavirus Vaccine Symposium

With coronavirus infection rates climbing both in the United States and the world at large, the search for a vaccine is more critical than ever.
In partnership with Johns Hopkins University, the UW hosted a symposium to discuss the status of a COVID-19 vaccine, entitled “Preserving the Scientific Integrity of Getting to COVID-19 Vaccines: From Clinical Trials to Public Allocation.” The event covered a variety of topics, such as vaccine trials, distribution, and governmental operations working to maximize testing speeds.
Speakers at the event included Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Moncef Slaoui, chief advisor of Operation Warp Speed.
The symposium aimed to bring together experts to talk about the issues surrounding the coronavirus vaccine program and “put forward a concise plan for protecting the scientific integrity of these lifesaving efforts,” according to the event’s webpage.
“We urgently need working vaccines for COVID-19,” UW President Ana Mari Cauce said. “Just as importantly, we need public trust and the scientific process that produces those vaccines. Fostering trust in science is essential for the pandemic we face today, and those that we may face tomorrow.”
According to Fauci, the coronavirus vaccine program has employed and adapted pre-pandemic vaccine developmental procedures to ensure quality and rapidness.
Early vaccine concept and development resides within the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which in turn works with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) in the advanced development stage. BARDA, combined with the manufacturing industry, works on the commercial manufacturing capabilities to distribute the vaccine. Finally, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) works on a final regulatory review of the vaccine.
While these steps seem linear, Fauci highlighted that the FDA and industry officials are involved in the process from the early stages, working quickly to be ready for distribution as soon as possible.
“We’ve put together what I call a strategic approach to COVID-19 vaccine development,” Fauci said, “with the harmonization of the multiple trials with common data and safety monitoring board — common to the extent possible — primary and secondary endpoints, as well as common immunological parameters that are used for correlates of immunity.”
Operation Warp Speed is a governmental group tasked with producing and distributing millions of coronavirus vaccines by January 2021.
“The operation is a team with a mission,” Slaoui, chief advisor of the program, said. “The mission to integrate the great work of various agencies in human and head services.”
The operation combines safety and efficacy measures in order to allow vaccine trials to occur at a rapid pace, while not eliminating any of the necessary countermeasures.
According to Slaoui, two vaccines, produced by the companies Moderna and Pfizer, are in phase three trials. These vaccines are expected to have the first review of efficacy outcomes within the next seven weeks, but this is subject to change.
The group is also in the process of stockpiling doses of the vaccine in the millions, preparing for immediate distribution if the vaccines are approved.
As the search for a vaccine continues, the organizers emphasized the need for scientific integrity and maintaining public trust.
“It is paramount for the safety of millions that the vaccine trial process be allowed to proceed with all the appropriate procedures, reviews, and oversights, even within the context of an accelerated process,” Cauce said. “Those checks aren’t just critical to the development of a safe and effective vaccine, although they are. They’re also essential to maintaining and inspiring the public trust.”
Reach reporter McKenna Zacher at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @mckennazacher
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.