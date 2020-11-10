Membrion spray treatment to make cloth masks more effective

Membrion, a UW spinout company specializing in biotechnology purifications, has invented a spray to make cloth masks safer and more effective, utilizing electrical charges to capture coronavirus particles.
The spray, which has a positive surface charge upon application, sticks to negatively charged viruses, including the novel coronavirus. This prevents the viral particles from passing through the fibers of cloth masks.
“Where we’re helping out is with the surface charge, and adding more functionality to cloth face masks,” Dr. Greg Newbloom, founder and CEO of Membrion, said.
According to Newbloom, when looking at the literature on surgical and N95 masks, they are about two and 30 to 40 times more effective than cotton masks, respectively. Membrion’s use of electrostatic charges in its spray would imitate medical-grade masks and N95 respirators, making cloth coverings safer, limiting possible virus transmission.
Currently, the Membrion team has packaged their product in spray bottles, similar to hand sanitizer spray bottles. With 10 mist sprays on the outside surface of the mask, a molecularly thin coating is left behind, which provides its functional benefits. Regarding the spray’s duration and effectiveness, Newbloom said he hopes mask users will have eight continuous hours of protection, compared to three to four hours for N95s.
As of now, the spray is still being finalized and tested for durability while the team collaborates with third parties for efficacy testing, manufacturing, and distribution. Membrion anticipates the product to be finalized in around six weeks.
“Our hope is that this is something that people will be able to start purchasing before the end of the year,” Newbloom said.
According to Dr. Ali Mokdad, chief strategy officer of population health at the UW, with a vaccine still underway, wearing masks is one of our best defense mechanisms against the virus in the meantime.
Mokdad said that a recent survey showed only 44% of Americans said they would take the vaccine once available. Mokdad said that this turnout was very low and that such hesitations are concerning, but there are many basic precautions we can take before the vaccine comes out.
“Let’s first wear a mask, watch our distance, and wash our hands,” Mokdad said.
Mokdad and his team at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) estimated that around 130,000 lives could be saved before the end of February 2021 with 95% mask use in public spaces.
Dr. Paul Pottinger, an infectious disease specialist at the UW School of Medicine, also stressed the importance of mask-wearing in reducing the number of respiratory droplets spread from others, especially to college students and younger age groups.
“We think that approximately 40% of COVID-19 is spread by people aged 20 and younger, so there’s a really outsized transmission that is happening,” Pottinger said.
Pottinger said that with no current cure for COVID-19, he hopes individuals can understand its gravity and perform simple interventions, like wearing masks, to save lives. Pottinger said he is enthusiastic and supports Membrion’s spray and their goal of repelling viral particles instead of simply capturing them in the cloth of the mask. He also said that the product could make the UW Medical Center environment safer, and he imagines there would be many volunteers in UW Medicine who would be open to trying out the spray.
At the moment, Newbloom is working with mask manufacturers to figure out how the spray will be distributed on a wide scale to the general public. In the future, Membrion plans to partner with national and international distributors as well.
“We’re hoping to be able to work with some philanthropic organizations on that front to be able to distribute more internationally,” Newbloom said.
Reach contributing writer Cynthia Yu at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @cynthiiacyu
