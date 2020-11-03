Drying and dying: Drought conditions plague the Pacific Northwest

Editor’s note: Purple Rain is a column that explores relevant weather and climate topics in the Seattle region, highlighting research conducted by UW faculty.
2020 has been a devastating year for climate change in the United States.
From record-breaking wildfires along the West Coast to ice storms in the Midwest and a relentless hurricane season in the South, the impacts of climate change are apparent and frequent.
Halfway through fall, drought conditions have plagued 92% of the West, with 40% of the area suffering severe drought and 6% in exceptional drought — the most intense rating. Closer to home, 93% of Oregon and 60% of Washington are suffering from drought conditions this autumn.
Despite a near-average snowpack in Washington and Oregon heading into the spring, an extremely warm and dry summer allowed drought conditions to deteriorate.
“Even though we ended up at 110% of median [snowpack] in early April, we actually melted out fairly quickly,” Oregon State University climatologist Larry O’Neill said. “Due to a couple of warm spells at the end of April and early May, the snow season basically started late and ended early.”
Much of the region was left suffering drought conditions which have continued into November. Some of the consequences of drought in the Pacific Northwest include reduced drinking water, higher stress on crops, loss of animal habitat, and increased fire weather conditions.
Looking at a factor known as evaporative demand can give scientists an idea of how bad drought conditions may be.
“If you look at the two-month period between August and September of this year, essentially the entire West was experiencing some of its highest evaporative demand, close to being a record high,” O’Neill said. “These hot temperatures and dry weather were increasing the demand.”
The hot and dry weather ultimately had severe consequences. On Sept. 7, strong winds and hot temperatures prompted the Storm Prediction Center to issue an extreme fire weather warning over the Oregon Cascades.
This was only the second time the warning has been issued in Oregon or Washington and the first time it has been issued on the West side of the Cascades. A day later, the warning was extended across more regions in Oregon.
“The easterly component of those winds were the strongest on record during the summer season,” Washington state climatologist Karin Bumbaco said. “Looking back to 1928, we see most strong winds in the winter, but very unusual in the summer, hence why those fires grew so fast and we were impacted by the smoke and air quality.”
Going forward, global warming will have a major impact on the frequency and duration of drought conditions across the Pacific Northwest.
While the amount of precipitation is not expected to decline much in the future, less snow in the Cascades could spell bad changes for the essential snowpack.
Ben Livneh, a researcher at the University of Colorado, was interested in how drought predictability might change in a future climate. In April, Livneh published a study about the topic using climate models.
Because the Cascades of Washington and Oregon are so close to the rain and snow line throughout much of the winter, small changes in air temperature can determine if precipitation falls frozen (snow) or as a liquid (rain). Currently, snow has a high predictive power over drought conditions across the Pacific Northwest, but in the future climate, this predictive power will likely reduce.
By the middle of this century, 69% of areas will see decreases in drought predictability, Livneh’s team found. In the later parts of the century, this decreased predictability will extend to 83% of the west.
“This mechanism of snowmelt and runoff, in the future, is having greater and greater losses to things like evaporation,” Livneh said.
To improve forecasting, Livney included factors such as temperatures, evaporation, and soils moisture, and ran the study again.
“We thought this was a pretty good test, and it was all data we had available,” Livneh said. “It turns out that adding that really seems to improve quite a bit.”
He found that predictive skill only reduced by about 33% when considering more factors than just snow. The forecasting improved the most at low elevations, such as the Cascades of Washington and Oregon.
Going forward, drought conditions are going to become more common, more extreme, and more threatening than ever before. With the help of state climatologists and researchers like Livneh, people can be prepared for the impacts before they happen.
Reach columnist Anthony Edwards at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
